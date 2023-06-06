Zoom announces privacy enhancements and tools

Zoom has introduced a new range of privacy enhancements and tools to make sure users have control over their data and their privacy preferences.

These enhancements not only cater to global customers but also include features specifically designed for users in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Privacy fetures and tools for all Zoom users

One of the notable general privacy enhancements is the implementation of a data subject access requests tool. This tool helps administrators to respond to requests from individuals seeking access to or deletion of their personal data related to Zoom Meetings, Webinars, and Team Chat, thus simplifying compliance with GDPR and CCPA requests.

Zoom has also introduced a marketing preference center, which allows users to opt in or out of receiving Zoom’s marketing communications and newsletters with a single click.

Another significant addition is the audit log tracking for administrators. Account owners and administrators can now monitor when logs are exported or deleted.

To enhance data visibility and alignment with policies, Zoom provides users with increased insight into its data retention and deletion policies. Users can now access information regarding how long their data is retained by Zoom and how the company is aligning with industry standards and regulations.

New features for the EEA

For customers based in the EEA, Zoom has introduced additional features tailored to their specific needs.

One of these features is the EEA-based data storage, allowing paid customers within the EEA to select certain data related to Meetings, Webinars, and Team Chat to be stored within the EEA itself. This ensures that their data remains within the boundaries of the EEA, bolstering data protection and compliance with regional regulations. This data will only be shared exceptionally with US teams (e.g., Zoom’s Trust & Safety team).

To further enhance support for EEA-based customers, Zoom has established a dedicated European support team. This team offers direct technical assistance to customers who opt in for this service (and all support information will be processed within the EEA).