SAIC Trust Resilience boosts zero trust strategy plans for government agencies

SAIC launched Trust Resilience, a holistic approach to support government agencies adopting the mandated zero trust architecture.

“Trust Resilience builds security into IT modernization, delivering protection and compliance of mission-critical resources no matter where organizations are on their technology modernization journey,” said Shawn Kingsberry, VP, Cyber Solutions at SAIC. “It also delivers well-defined metrics while aligning to all major federal government cybersecurity executive orders and the White House 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy.”

SAIC’s offering enables agencies to increase the state of security for their cloud-based or hybrid infrastructures. Through an integrated set of processes, tools and services, Trust Resilience helps customers implement a zero trust strategy of systems accesses, address customer’s security gaps and continuously improve system resilience.

SAIC’s Zero Trust Accelerator (ZTXL) is the cornerstone of the Trust Resilience framework, analyzing customer systems, applications, data, network, identity management and endpoints. ZTXL identifies improvements that minimize the potential for compromise while maximizing access to data, systems and applications through dynamic controls and analytics.

“Despite the hype surrounding Zero Trust, Government agencies are telling IDC they continue to struggle in prioritizing security modernization efforts outlined in Executive Order 14028,” said Aaron Walker, IDC Government Insights research manager, Government Trust, Security and Resiliency Strategies. “In response, SAIC has developed its Trust Resilience Zero Trust Accelerator solution, which provides investment and impact ranking capabilities to address critical security efforts and a purpose-built platform to assess IT modernization progress continuously.”

SAIC’s Trust Resilience offering includes three accelerators designed to improve an organization’s security posture rapidly:

Zero Trust (ZTXL) includes consulting and delivery engagements that rapidly assess an organization’s current Zero Trust posture, recommend solutions and develop a multi-year roadmap to maturity.

includes consulting and delivery engagements that rapidly assess an organization’s current Zero Trust posture, recommend solutions and develop a multi-year roadmap to maturity. Continuous Authority to Operate (C-ATO XL) automates the collection of security artifacts to help organizations rapidly understand the state of compliance, track activities to achieve security objectives and measure effectiveness and actively assess security controls identified in ATO packages daily through automation.

automates the collection of security artifacts to help organizations rapidly understand the state of compliance, track activities to achieve security objectives and measure effectiveness and actively assess security controls identified in ATO packages daily through automation. Cloud Security (CSXL) combines the capabilities of multiple solutions to accelerate the discovery and mitigation of threats and vulnerabilities affecting customers’ cloud workloads.

SAIC is continuously investing in advancements in cyber methods and technologies, creating low-risk tools available on day one of a customer program. Trust Resilience provides a clear path for achieving Zero Trust maturity ahead of mandated deadlines.