Enhancing security team capabilities in tough economic times

According to ESG, 70% of cybersecurity pros expect budget cuts or freezes this year, which, in turn, will trigger project delays and greater vendor scrutiny. Understaffing and low budgets are ever-present challenges, but security teams are uniquely affected by alert overload and repetitive, manual tasks — especially those facing staff shortages after recent layoffs.

In this Help Net Security video, Eoin Hinchy, CEO of Tines, discusses how organizations can maximize the potential of their security teams during an economic downturn.