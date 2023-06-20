eSentire AI Investigator provides real-time answers to security data queries

eSentire launched eSentire AI Investigator, using generative AI powered cybersecurity to augment eSentire XDR Platform users of all levels with expertise to build their organization’s cyber resilience.

eSentire’s platform has captured over 1 million expert-led cybersecurity investigations and response actions, making it the industry’s largest investigative cybersecurity services dataset. This world-leading asset now powers the firm’s secure, private, and proprietary generative AI model in eSentire AI Investigator, empowering every eSentire customer with investigation, response, and remediation tools through simple natural language interaction.

“eSentire’s purpose-built dataset has powered integrated AI models for many years but advances in generative AI now allow the embedded intelligence of our best security experts to be delivered to customers through natural language investigative workflows,” says Dustin Hillard, CTO, eSentire.

“The actionable insights derived from the one-of-a-kind, expert-annotated and multi-telemetry data that is collected through our platform, gives eSentire customers the clear advantage in protecting their businesses against advanced cyber threats,” added Hillard.

Currently available in private preview within the eSentire Insight Portal, eSentire AI Investigator is a force multiplier for customer expertise and experience, addressing three core use cases:

Security investigations

Threat response

Threat hunting

Security investigations

Using eSentire AI Investigator, eSentire customers of all security maturity levels benefit from real-time answers to security data queries and can support internal investigations with confidence. eSentire AI Investigator enables users to complete complex queries using natural language, powered by multiple sources of data, including their own security telemetry and eSentire’s vast data lake of asset and vulnerability data, which leverages inputs from hundreds of technologies versus a single product stack.

Customers can quickly understand how attacker trends or asset risk impacts seen across the eSentire global customer base apply to their environment. Following eSentire’s complete threat response to a security event, customers can also leverage eSentire AI Investigator to reduce manual remediation tasks and accelerate internal investigations should further context or education be required.

Customers are empowered with 24/7 proactive threat response and white glove service, while also having complete data query access to deliver actionable insights in real-time.

Threat response

eSentire amplifies the scale of its XDR platform and security data across its SOC workbench to maintain service quality and response times. Over the last year, eSentire has doubled the devices under its protection and experienced a surge in cloud workloads under management.

When an automated containment action is not possible across its SaaS platform, eSentire has continued to differentiate by delivering deep, manual threat investigation and expert human response to contain unknown threats with a Mean Time to Contain of 15 minutes. Successfully implementing eSentire AI Investigator across its internal Security Operations Center (SOC) workbench has only accelerated eSentire’s investigation process to improve the scale and efficacy of multi-telemetry investigations and human response times, without the need to add additional resources.

Backed by eSentire’s robust investigation dataset with a constant feedback loop from the human experts in its Cyber Resilience Team, eSentire AI Investigator correlates security signals with previous recommendations, to reduce the manual processing and quality assurance time of the eSentire SOC.

eSentire’s 24/7 SOC Cyber Analysts are able to focus on what they do best – manually stopping attacks before they become business disrupting events by going deeper into the threat response and remediation cycles on a customer’s behalf.

Threat hunting

eSentire’s Threat Response Unit has leveraged generative AI to accelerate its threat hunting capability resulting in proactive identification and defense of AI impersonation campaigns.

eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU) is leveraging generative AI to build threat hunting queries and accelerate its global threat sweep process. TRU recently defended the eSentire customer base from a Batloader campaign impersonating Midjourney and ChatGPT.

After discovering imposter websites prompting malicious download of the tools, eSentire TRU experts proactively hunted for the infected application packages across customer environments and built new detection content with supporting investigative runbooks to identify MSIX application package abuse.

As customer organizations embrace generative AI, TRU experts continue to advocate for corporate policies on AI usage, and the implementation of secure corporate gateways to prevent confidential & proprietary data leakage.