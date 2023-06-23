Wallarm API Abuse Prevention protects organizations against bot-based attacks

Wallarm announced its API Abuse Prevention feature to address one of the most critical API threats: bot-based attacks.

Wallarm can now accurately identify and mitigate API bot activity, protecting systems against API abuse, account takeover (ATO), and price scraping. This new feature prevents potential revenue loss, protects customer information, and defends against reputational damage, while ensuring the best possible experience for legitimate API users.

“As the fintech, healthtech, and e-commerce industries continue to evolve, API security has become more crucial than ever, with bots posing an increasing threat. Traditional security measures, such as WAFs and WAAP tools, have demonstrated their inadequacy in mitigating these risks,” explained Ivan Novikov, CEO of Wallarm. “Our API Abuse Prevention feature offers an innovative solution to this problem, accurately detecting and neutralizing various bot types without the complex deployment. This empowers our clients with a highly effective defense against bot-driven attacks on their APIs.”

Bots are a significant threat to the security of APIs and a massive concern for organizations of all sizes. In recent years, there have been several high-profile incidents of API abuse, including the theft of customer data, Denial-of-Service (DoS) attacks, and unauthorized access to sensitive information. These incidents have highlighted the need for effective solutions to prevent API abuse.

Wallarm’s API Abuse Prevention provides organizations with a highly effective solution to protect APIs from bot-based attacks by using specialized detectors to identify and stop a wide range of bot types, including stuffing bots, spiders, scanners, security crawlers, and scalper bots. These detectors can detect bot activity based on several factors, such as request patterns, timing anomalies, and API endpoint behaviors. It is designed to provide organizations with customizable protection against malicious automated behavior that blocks the bad while allowing the good—and at scale.

While traditional bot protection products are mostly focused on the web application, Wallarm’s API Abuse Prevention is specifically developed to mitigate automated actions against APIs where competing solutions fall short. It is delivered on the existing Wallarm Advanced API Security platform, enabling customers to reduce tool sprawl, analyst workload and fatigue, and operational costs.

Additionally, Wallarm API Abuse Prevention includes detailed reporting and analysis, allowing organizations to better understand the nature and full scope of bot activity on their APIs, which can be used to improve overall API security and prevent future attacks.