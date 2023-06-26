New Relic APM 360 gives engineers a shared view of their application health

New Relic has launched New Relic APM 360, that goes beyond incident troubleshooting insights for select experts to daily performance, security & development insights for all engineers. APM 360 correlates all essential telemetry data across the application stack and development cycle, such as – deployment changes, key transactions, Service Level Objects (SLOs), logs, infrastructure, errors, security, debugging, and more.

Now all engineers, regardless of their role and level of experience, can understand upstream and downstream impacts of issues, discover emerging trends, and ultimately move from traditional reactive monitoring to regular application maintenance and checks with the right insights to prevent potential issues before they occur.

The solution will empower engineering teams across the organization to have a shared view of their application health and increase data flow into New Relic.

“We were always a step behind, trying to make sense of large volumes of telemetry data, intricate systems, and cumbersome troubleshooting interfaces to get in front of issues” said VP of Engineering of [Customer]. “With APM 360 we’ve experienced a complete transformation in our daily practice. All our engineers can now easily see emergent trends from a single view that provides a whole new level of understanding of our data. It’s been a game-changer in identifying issues early and troubleshooting them quickly, especially with its ability to fast-track root cause analysis.”

“New Relic pioneered application monitoring over a decade ago, and we have continuously innovated to meet the growing needs of our customers,” said New Relic CPO Manav Khurana.

“We introduced our all-in-one observability (O11y) platform, offering a way to get all data across Logs, Infrastructure, and Vulnerability Management in-context with a single platform pricing. This has laid the foundation for us to redefine the APM landscape once again. New Relic APM 360 represents a pivotal moment in Application Performance Monitoring where we have made it easy for engineers to make APM a simple daily practice,” Khurana continued.

APM 360 unifies data across all app development stages and all stack components into a single view designed to provide all teams with intuitive daily insights and workflows to improve the overall health of their applications.

APM 360 gives engineers a holistic view of app health and performance with at-a-glance health monitoring and full app lifecycle view in a single place, as well as debugging workflows and automated dependency visualization to improve customer experiences, with easy access to the following daily insights: