How cyber insurance empowers CISOs

In this Help Net Security video, Fawaz Rasheed, Field CISO at VMware, discusses how cyber insurance remains the high tide that rises ships. For organizations choosing to purchase cyber insurance, the requirements set forth towards them are beneficial in advancing their security program.

Fawaz believes cyber insurers are gaining good ground on leveling their scrutiny, assessments, and visibility into their clients’ security environments. This has led to them demanding their clients to improve upon areas of weakness, thereby enabling CISOs to get additional needed funding to achieve this.