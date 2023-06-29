Immuta simplifies data security and monitoring in Snowflake with platform updates

Immuta launched its latest platform enhancements to deliver simplified data security and monitoring in Snowflake so that joint customers can unlock more value, reduce costs, and speed up innovation.

These new features include strengthened data mesh support, enhanced security for AI workloads in Snowpark, and advanced Data Security Posture Management (DSPM).

The partnership between Immuta and Snowflake continues to have strong momentum, fueled by the growing adoption of their solutions at organizations across industries, including JB Hunt, Roche, and Thomson Reuters.

In the last year, Snowflake has awarded Immuta with competency recognitions in the Healthcare & Life Sciences and Financial Services sectors. Earlier this week at Snowflake Summit, Immuta was also presented with the prestigious Data Security Partner of the Year Award by Snowflake.

“Immuta has been pivotal in mitigating risk and optimizing operational efficiencies, allowing us to support self-service analytics and distributed data stewardship. We are innovating more and worrying less about security,” said Paul Rankin, Head of Data Management Platforms at Roche.

“As data volumes and AI-initiatives expand in the cloud, and more data teams adopt data mesh architectures, so too does the attack and risk surface,” said Steve Touw, CTO, Immuta. “As we extend our leadership in the data security category, we continue to collaborate with Snowflake to ensure our joint users can access their data securely at scale and continuously monitor usage to ensure security and compliance.”

Securely deploy new data products with data mesh

Data mesh architectures promote decentralized data ownership to facilitate data management and help data owners build scalable and secure data-as-a-service products. However, the decentralized nature of a data mesh makes consistent data access control and policy enforcement difficult for organizations to manage at scale.

Data mesh relies on four key pillars – domain-centric ownership and architecture, data-as-a-product, self-service data platform, and federated computational governance. Immuta’s built-in support for federated governance enhances Snowflake’s data governance capabilities to include scoping permissions through logical domain separation.

Immuta’s support for data-as-a-product allows for granular permissioning of roles within individual data domains, and helps data owners securely innovate, build and deploy new data products, while eliminating centralized IT bottlenecks and accelerating their data mesh vision.

Enhanced security for AI workloads in Snowpark

Organizations are leveraging AI and ML to build advanced data science solutions for fraud detection, sentiment analysis, next-best-offer, predictive maintenance, and more. These solutions access a variety of data with speed and organizations must ensure the data is protected and in compliance with usage requirements. By leveraging Immuta, organizations can now enforce access controls and maintain compliance to effectively safeguard their data and AI workloads accessed via Snowpark.

Advanced data security posture management with Immuta Detect

Data is more available and distributed than ever, however the likelihood of a data breach is also at an all time high. In response, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) has emerged as a new category of solutions aimed at discovering and mapping data flows and repositories to address new cloud data security and privacy challenges.

Immuta Detect, now available to Snowflake customers, provides timely insights into data access, user activity and data controls, enabling data security posture management and risk remediation with the Immuta Data Security Platform. Users can now view a continuous data security posture management dashboard that shows a concise overview of data access insights, increasing awareness of attack indicators and risk vectors so that security teams can take action to improve data security.

In addition, Immuta’s new Dynamic Query Classification (DQC) automatically classifies queries according to content and sensitivity level to provide security teams with better insight into what sensitive data is being accessed from unanticipated data combinations that are breaching confidentiality and potentially being exfiltrated.

“Customers rely on Snowflake to maximize the value of their data, and to do so they’re building new architectures like data mesh and supporting new use cases using AI. To accomplish these initiatives, the data must be secured and security teams must have visibility into how the data is used in order to ensure compliance,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “Immuta is a key data security partner, and we’re thrilled to work with them as they roll out these new capabilities to provide great customer experiences.”