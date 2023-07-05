CampusGuard Central 2.0 enables organizations to manage their PCI DSS compliance status

CampusGuard launched CampusGuard Central 2.0, a new release of its dynamic customer compliance portal. CampusGuard Central enables organizations to manage their PCI DSS compliance status across their entire enterprise with one easy-to-use tool.

CampusGuard Central 2.0 includes the following enhancements:

Simultaneous support for both versions of the PCI DSS within your deployment

Improved infrastructure to boost responsiveness and speed

Updated landing page featuring the compliance progress of your area, action items that need to be addressed, announcements, and more

Support for PCI DSS v4.0 including SAQs with new response options and enhanced Knowledgebase linked to the Help feature

Enriched Knowledgebase features all five new sections from the PCI DSS: Purpose, Good Practice, Definitions/Examples/Info, Customized Approach Objective, and Applicability Notes

Faster and more efficient navigation featuring dropdown choices, allowing you to access popular resources or locations from anywhere within the application more quickly

“We were making extensive changes in Central to accommodate the new PCI DSS v4.0, so this was the perfect time to make enhancements to the underlying platform,” said Judi Seguy, Director of Operations. “We reworked handling permissions for more granularity, the underlying architecture to improve speed and responsiveness, and the UI to make navigation easier. We retained the popular features like the color-coding on the admin page to quickly know each merchant’s status, the clean layout of the AOC/SAQ sections for responding, and the multi-select rollup to easily summarize specific merchants into a single SAQ for submission to their acquirer.”