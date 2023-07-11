Vercara partners with HashiCorp to support DevOps teams throughout the development lifecycle

Vercara has released a new integration of its enterprise-grade, cloud-based authoritative DNS service, UltraDNS, with HashiCorp’s Consul-Terraform-Sync (CTS), a multi-platform tool designed to automate tasks across network devices that are traditionally handled manually by networking operators.

The integration, UltraDNS-CTS, follows a successful initial effort with the UltraDNS Terraform Provider in 2022 and makes Vercara an official HashiCorp technology partner.

UltraDNS-CTS enables mutual customers to transition DNS management to a cloud operating model, improving productivity for DevOps teams and providing them with a wide range of tools for managing DNS at all levels of the development lifecycle.

“Through the integration of UltraDNS with CTS, HashiCorp and Vercara continue to deliver premier services that are crucial for our mutual clients’ success by automating and managing DNS during infrastructure deployments,” said Enrique Somoza, director of product management, DNS at Vercara. “DevOps teams can now use capabilities such as service discovery, service mesh, and DNS management configuration during deployment, ultimately increasing their productivity at this critical stage.”

UltraDNS gives users access to enterprise-grade, cloud-based solutions that securely deliver fast and accurate query responses to websites and other vital online assets, ensuring that an organization’s digital infrastructure and online presence are always reachable.

HashiCorp’s network of over 900 partners are focused on providing services and technologies to enable the transition to a cloud operating model. The company provides a suite of tools with DevOps in mind, focusing on reducing manual coordination across the elements of the application delivery lifecycle.

UltraDNS-CTS leverages Consul’s service catalog to enable the changes performed by Terraform and further integrates UltraDNS into the Terraform ecosystem to enhance the partners’ joint commitment to delivering a platform that provides velocity, stability, and extensibility when managing DNS.

Vercara and HashiCorp are focused on arming DevOps teams with the tools they need to manage DNS in all phases of the development lifecycle. This latest integration builds on a successful initial engagement achieved with UltraDNS Terraform Provider, which has reached nearly 70,000 downloads since its launch in April 2022.