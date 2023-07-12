Free entry-level cybersecurity training and certification exam

The Ultimate Guide to Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) covers everything you need to know about the entry-level credential recognized by organizations worldwide. Inside, learn how CC starts you on your path to advanced cybersecurity certification and how to access free Official (ISC)² Online Self-Paced Training and one free CC exam.

As cyberthreats continue to escalate worldwide, the need for security experts is at an all-time high. Yet talent is scarce. Research shows the cybersecurity workforce needs an influx of 3.4 million professionals to meet global demand.

That’s where the (ISC)² Certified in Cybersecurity certification comes in. From the global leader in information security credentials, this new certification creates a clear pathway to an exciting and rewarding career in cybersecurity. It breaks down traditional barriers to entry, enabling you to build confidence and enter your first cybersecurity role ready for what’s next.

You don’t need experience — just the passion and drive to enter a field that opens limitless opportunities around the globe.

