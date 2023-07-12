IronNet appoints Linda Zecher as CEO

IronNet’s Board of Directors has appointed Linda Zecher as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately.

Cameron Pforr, the company’s current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has been appointed President of IronNet. GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board, transitioning to a non-executive role. John O’Hara has been appointed to Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Partnerships reporting to the CEO.

These changes are consistent with the Take Private Letter Agreement between IronNet and a joint venture formed by C5 Capital and Cohen Circle, initially signed on June 16, 2023 and executed and delivered on July 11, 2023.

Linda brings significant experience shaping successful business transformations. She currently serves as Chairman of C5 Capital, Director of the Board of Hasbro and as a Board Member of Tenable, a cloud-based cybersecurity platform. Linda formerly served as President, CEO and Director of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, a global education and learning company. Previously Linda was Corporate Vice President of Microsoft’s Worldwide Public Sector organization.

“I am thrilled to welcome Linda Zecher to the company, who assumes the role of CEO of IronNet. Linda is an exceptional leader with a background in cybersecurity and other industries who will help us drive IronNet’s Collective Defense Platform forward and allow us to continue to protect governments, sectors and companies against the cybercriminals and nation-state adversaries who are taking advantage of a legacy siloed approach to cyberdefense,” said GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, Founder, Chairman and former CEO of IronNet.

Linda Zecher commented, “I look forward to collaborating with this talented team at IronNet to drive sustainable growth and value creation in the company, and to deliver for our customers.”

Cameron Pforr, in his role as President and CFO of IronNet, brings a wealth of financial and operational experience to the firm. He joined IronNet in August 2022 to assist with a strategic restructuring and strengthening of the capital structure of the company. Prior to IronNet, Cameron served as CFO and later as President of Fidelis Cybersecurity, a NDR provider to the federal and enterprise space.

His prior work experience includes over ten years as a senior investment banker at Deutsche Bank Alex Brown, Revolution Partners, and Bain & Company where he was a founding member of the software practice.

John O’Hara, current VP of Corporate Development and Partnerships, will become SVP of Corporate Development and Partnerships and take on expanded responsibilities working closely with the engineering team to expand capabilities in support of our customer base.

The IronNet Collective Defense Platform has enabled the company to achieve a global footprint with a legacy of protecting critical infrastructure. The platform is built on IronNet’s IronDefense, a network detection and response (NDR) solution that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to increase the visibility of the threat landscape while improving detection efficacy in a network environment through automated correlations-based detections.

IronDefense combines with IronNet’s IronDome, an automated cyber solution delivering anonymized threat intelligence collaboration at machine speed, to create the platform which serves as an early warning system for all participating companies, organizations, and governments to enable their SOC teams to be more efficient and effective with existing cyber defense tools and analyst capacity.

In the past year, IronNet updated its platform to further improve alert fidelity and analyst workflow by enhancing embedded risk scoring for easier alert prioritization. These enhancements result in significantly reduced alert loads and false positives, as well as shortened mean time to investigation.

IronNet’s IronRadar, an easy-to-install solution for companies of all sizes that is designed to proactively and automatically update customer cybersecurity tools to detect and block adversary command and control (C2) infrastructure as it is being set up, was recently introduced.

IronRadar integrates seamlessly with the IronNet Collective Defense Platform to create a suite of solutions that provide actionable, timely, and relevant cyber-attack intelligence earlier in an intrusion before a threat has a significant impact.