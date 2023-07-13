Blue Team Con announces Lesley Carhart as keynote speaker

Blue Team Con has announced that Lesley Carhart will deliver the keynote address titled “We’re All Scared, Too: 10 Years of Lessons from Cybersecurity Mentorship” at the conference.

“We are thrilled to have Lesley as our keynote speaker this year,” said Frank McGovern, Blue Team Con cofounder and advisory board member.

“Blue Team Con was designed by practitioners for practitioners to be a diverse and inclusive platform for professional development and information sharing among defenders and protectors of organizations. Lesley’s focus on mentorship throughout their career exemplifies our mission,” McGovern continues.

Carhart is a digital forensics and incident response professional specializing in investigations of industrial control system networks. They currently work for the industrial control cybersecurity company, Dragos, investigating intrusions into utilities, manufacturing and transportation systems.

They speak, teach and blog about the topic around the world. In their free time, Carhart runs a virtual conference as well as résumé and career clinics for cybersecurity job-seekers, and teaches youth martial arts. They have received industry awards, including DEF CON Hacker of the Year and SANS Difference Maker Lifetime Achievement.

In addition to the keynote by Carhart, Blue Team Con 2023 programming includes talks by expert speakers from Microsoft, Meta, CrowdStrike, AWS, IBM and the Department of Homeland Security on such topics as detecting and protecting against authentication proxy attacks, log management best practices, the use of cyber ranges and simulation to reduce risk, and handling “human malware” in the workplace.

A new pre-conference training day will feature exclusive eight-hour educational sessions, including cybersecurity training for company board members, advanced memory forensics and ELK hunting.

Topic-specific villages during the conference will provide flexible space for hands-on experiences and deep dives into areas of interest. In addition, a Capture the Flag competition will offer newbies and veterans alike the ability to show off their skills and win the admiration of their peers in this unique and fun learning challenge.