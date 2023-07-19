ExtraHop IDS for Government identifies malicious activity within encrypted traffic

ExtraHop launched ExtraHop IDS for Government to help agencies accelerate zero trust ahead of the 2024 deadline.

As agencies look to implement a zero trust architecture ahead of the 2024 deadline, they are racing to enhance visibility into their IT environments so they can verify that all users, devices, and systems are in alignment with the framework. However, the growing move to decentralize IT infrastructure has added new challenges for already resource-strapped government organizations, increasing the potential for sensitive data exposure.

To overcome these challenges, ExtraHop IDS for Government caters to public sector customers, offering an isolated network structure so they can be confident their data is secure. ExtraHop IDS, launched earlier this year, adds intrusion detection to the Reveal(x) NDR platform for deeper coverage, streamlined investigations, and a seamless user experience. Government customers can now experience these advantages with flexible deployment options and always-on updates to see more, know more, and stop more cyberattacks.

With ExtraHop, government customers will benefit from:

Flexible deployment options : Deploy either virtual (1 Gbps or 10 Gbps) or physical sensors (20 Gbps) pre-loaded with tens of thousands of curated IDS rules.

: Deploy either virtual (1 Gbps or 10 Gbps) or physical sensors (20 Gbps) pre-loaded with tens of thousands of curated IDS rules. Role-based access : Restrict network and data access based on employees’ roles to avoid unnecessary data leaks.

: Restrict network and data access based on employees’ roles to avoid unnecessary data leaks. Support for disconnected environments : Built-in REST APIs enable customers to upload resources to disconnected sensors, providing support to customers with restricted cloud access.

: Built-in REST APIs enable customers to upload resources to disconnected sensors, providing support to customers with restricted cloud access. Decryption capabilities: Identify malicious activity within encrypted traffic to expose advanced threats and detect malware.

“Historically, legacy IDS tools haven’t been able to deliver the value that government organizations need, but ExtraHop has completely re-imagined the technology,” said David Dalling, Cyber Chief Technology Officer, Accenture Federal Services. “ExtraHop approaches intrusion detection in a new, innovative way, which is well-suited for those in more regulated industries. When combined with the award-winning AI in ExtraHop’s NDR solution, Reveal(x), which strings together suspicious activity, and its unique understanding that attacks aren’t always from the outside, ExtraHop takes IDS to the next level.”

“Government organizations require solutions that accommodate their needs – solutions that address their decentralized IT structures, compliance concerns, and dwindling resources,” said Sohale Razmjou, VP of Federal, Blackwood. “We’re excited to partner with ExtraHop to deliver a solution that helps joint customers tailor their deployment models and access controls, so they can operate confidently.”

ExtraHop serves customers in the federal, state, and local government sectors, including Dallas County and the City of Canyon. Defending vital government and civilian services from cyber threats, ExtraHop supports zero trust architectures, modernization efforts, ransomware mitigation, and more.

“After two decades in the federal sector as a user, cybersecurity executive, and technology project manager, I can personally attest to the rapidly growing need for cybersecurity solutions that government organizations can trust to detect and reveal attacks in real-time,” said Mark Bowling, Chief Information Security and Risk Officer (CISRO), ExtraHop.

“With ExtraHop IDS for Government, organizations can benefit from an up-to-date security solution that unifies detection, incident response, and network forensic evidence collection in a single tool, while also integrating seamlessly with tools popular among government customers such as Splunk and CrowdStrike,” concluded Bowling.