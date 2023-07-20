Island Enterprise Browser now available through AWS Marketplace

Island announced that the Island Enterprise Browser is now available in the AWS Marketplace.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy and manage third-party software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the most widely used cloud computing platform.

“Making the Island Enterprise Browser available through AWS Marketplace immediately provides us the ability to reach the vast number of AWS customers,” said Mike Fey, Island’s CEO. “By offering the Island Enterprise Browser on AWS, we provide IT departments of all sizes an efficient, frictionless path to access the security, productivity, performance, cost reduction and user experience benefits our product uniquely provides.”

Fey said that a cornerstone of Island’s value proposition for IT organizations is ease. “We are providing a security solution that is easy to configure for specific business requirements, easy to deploy to in-office, remote and bring-your-own-device workers and easy for users to learn and use because of its familiar Chromium-based look and feel,” said Fey. “By making the Island Enterprise Browser available in the AWS Marketplace, we add another element of ease – ease to procure via a trusted cloud platform.”

The rise of remote work, growth in business process outsourcing and proliferation of cloud-based apps are among the factors making the browser the place where workers now access the tools and information they need to do their jobs. Consumer browsers, however, are not capable of adequately protecting enterprises against cyber security threats.

The Island Enterprise Browser, by contrast, embeds core control and protection capabilities into the browser itself at precisely the point users are interacting with enterprise data, applications and the internet – and does this without impeding users’ workflows and everyday routines.

The Island Enterprise Browser

The Island Enterprise Browser is the desktop of the future, enabling organizations to protect users and data at the very point where they interact with SaaS and internal web applications. Using the Island Enterprise Browser, security teams fully control the last mile, from basic protections such as copy, paste, download, upload, and screenshot capture, to more advanced security demands such as data redaction, watermarking and multi-factor authentication insertion.

This opens up unprecedented opportunities across a growing number of enterprise use cases, including securing critical SaaS and internal web applications from data leakage, safe access for contractors and BYOD workers, and full governance over privileged user accounts.

It also delivers a native user experience for the hybrid worker in contrast to costly and poor-performing virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), while supporting built-in safe browsing, web filtering, web isolation, exploit prevention, and zero trust network access at much lower cost.