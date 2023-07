While technology advancements and distributed workforces have created efficiencies and flexibility for companies, they’ve also created overcomplexity, which can increase security risk. 53% of senior IT decision-makers say their IT environment is more complex than it was two years ago.

In this Help Net Security video, Omri Guelfand, VP of Product Management and SASE/Networking as a Service at Cisco Meraki, discusses converging networking and security with SASE.