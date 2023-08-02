Melton Littlepage joins 1Password as CMO

1Password announced the appointment of Melton Littlepage as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

With over 20 years of experience driving innovation, category creation, and growth across global security and technology companies, Littlepage will enable the company to meet growing enterprise and consumer demand across the ever-changing security landscape.

“Melton is the perfect fit for Chief Marketing Officer at a pivotal moment in the 1Password growth story,” said Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password. “As we broaden our product offerings and serve increasingly complex customer needs, Melton’s expertise, creativity, and strategic vision will be instrumental in continuing to accelerate our momentum in the enterprise identity security market.”

Since its founding in 2005, 1Password continues to build on the foundation of its beloved, award-winning password manager with its enterprise security platform now trusted by over 100,000 business customers. The company was recently named to the Enterprise Tech 30 list and has continued to grow its product portfolio through innovative new offerings that support passkeys and passwordless authentication.

Littlepage’s background is uniquely suited to the opportunities in front of 1Password. Before joining the company, Littlepage served as CMO at Outreach, where he worked to establish the company as the clear leader in the then-nascent sales execution category.

Littlepage also brings important security industry experience from Tenable, where he helped propel the company’s evolution from self-service vulnerability management to a global enterprise cyber exposure platform. Prior to that, he served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing at New Relic, CMO at PowerSchool Schoology, and held senior marketing leadership roles at SAP Concur.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the phenomenal team at 1Password,” said Melton Littlepage, CMO at 1Password. “As we all navigate increasing complexity and risk online, the need for 1Password’s easy-to-use and powerful security solutions only grows more acute. The company’s mission of helping people work and live in the digital world without fear or friction resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to sharing our security story with the world.”