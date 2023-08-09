Computer Integrated Services partners with Island to strengthen data protection across enterprises

Computer Integrated Services (CIS) has partnered with Island. This relationship will allow CIS to resell Island’s product portfolio across its nationwide customer base, offering CIS’ technology services and consulting with the innovation of the Island Enterprise Browser.

As organizations turn towards SaaS cloud-based applications to help them reduce costs and streamline their operations, there is an increasing need for access and sensitive data controls. While SaaS applications provide many benefits to organizations, they can introduce risk and require significant investments to maintain compliance and data protection across enterprises in every industry.

The Island Enterprise Browser is the ideal enterprise workspace where work flows freely while remaining fundamentally secure. With the core needs of the enterprise naturally embedded in the browser itself, Island gives organizations complete control, visibility, and governance over the last mile, while delivering the same smooth Chromium-based browser experience users expect.

“With its Enterprise Browser, Island is pioneering an entirely new category of enterprise software that affords CISOs and CIOs a simpler and more secure way to protect the enterprise while improving the user experience and reducing costs and complexity in the security stack,” said Keith Weatherford, Island’s VP Worldwide Channel Sales.

“The pace of market adoption by some of the world’s leading companies has been nothing less than remarkable, and we look forward to uniting the power and expertise CIS brings to customers with Island’s innovative, paradigm-shifting Enterprise Browser to their customers,” Weatherford added.

“In my 28 years here at CIS, we have had the philosophy of partnering with only the best-of-breed solutions that we can stand behind and go to the marketplace with complete confidence that we will be delivering elite solutions to our clients,” said CIS President Todd Hershman.

“Island not only fits that criterion, but they take it to a whole new level. Island has developed a solution that is needed by businesses in all verticals. I am confident that the Island Enterprise Browser will be the de facto industry standard within the next five years. I am truly excited to have our organizations working closely together and I am looking forward to what the future has in store for our partnership,” Hershman concluded.