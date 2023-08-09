Ghost Platform simplifies application security in the cloud

Ghost Security launched the Ghost Platform, a discovery and threat detection capability for modern, cloud-native applications.

The Ghost Platform automatically uncovers every application and API associated with an organization, mapping and understanding the relationships each has to sensitive data, and ensuring that threats are identified and prioritized immediately. Organizations now have a scalable, simple-to-use, and centralized solution for detecting application and API threats.

Companies of all sizes across all industries rely on applications to efficiently run their businesses. However, the speed at which applications are developed and deployed outpaces existing security solutions, and the APIs on which they rely for data transfer are often the source of security concerns.

According to Gartner “Innovation Insight for API Protection,” by 2025, less than 50% of enterprise APIs will be managed, as explosive growth in APIs surpasses the capabilities of API management tools. Additionally, the report states that “through 2025, at least 70% of organizations will deploy specialized runtime protection for only public-facing APIs, leaving the others unmonitored and lacking API protection.”

Greg Martin, CEO of Ghost Security, stated, “Current application security solutions are not designed to support modern enterprises. They are difficult to deploy and manage, leading to a barrage of alerts and countless hours wasted. What Ghost provides is not only comprehensive application and API protection for internal and external assets but also considerable time savings for analysts.”

With the Ghost Platform:

Identify and protect an entire application infrastructure in seconds from a single interface.

Monitor and detect attacks in real time with ongoing monitoring, testing, and alerting.

Leverage machine learning to respond more quickly and accurately to unknown threats.

Continuous discovery and mapping of each organization’s application infrastructure keeps pace with changing environments.

Remove distractions and focus on the threats that matter with prioritized, context-aware remediation recommendations.

“Organizations need a new modern application security solution to effectively manage risk across their businesses. Each software solution deployed, each user with access to these applications, and each API linking applications is like building a new door or window into that company,” stated Sidra Ahmed Lefort, Investment Director at Munich Re Ventures, which participated in Ghost Security’s most recent funding round. “Ghost Security has built the necessary modern application security solution that not only locks these doors and windows but provides scalable insight and advanced analytics across an organization.”