Appdome and Bugcrowd join forces to create a more secure mobile app economy

Appdome has unveiled that Bugcrowd joined its new Mobile App Defense Project, a community program aimed at improving mobile DevSecOps for everyone. This collaboration aims to create a more secure mobile app economy, raise the bar on mobile app defense, and provide rapid, validated, continuous cyber and anti-fraud solutions for all mobile applications globally.

As mobile application use and revenues continue to rise dramatically, mobile application security testing is a hot topic and fast emerging discipline in the economic landscape. Cyber threats, attacks, tools, methods, and techniques targeting Android and iOS apps, infrastructures, and users continue to evolve and proliferate.

The Mobile App Defense Project is designed to harness the collective strength of the global pen testing community to provide state-of-the-art cybersecurity, anti-fraud, anti-malware, and other solutions in mobile applications worldwide.

“Sophisticated threat actors are targeting mobile applications relentlessly,” said Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd. “By collaborating in Appdome’s Mobile App Defense Project with Bugcrowd’s proven expertise in crowdsourced security, together, we are helping organizations adopt mobile applications with comprehensive protection against vulnerabilities. This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to driving excellence in mobile app security and our dedication to staying ahead of threat actors before they strike.”

By integrating the services and recommendations provided by Bugcrowd, Appdome aims to streamline cybersecurity delivery for all mobile apps.

“Bugcrowd’s multi-solution cybersecurity platform has always impressed me,” said Tom Tovar, CEO of Appdome. “I love the agility and speed of delivery that Bugcrowd offers and that matches our ethos of getting cyber and anti-fraud defenses out in the mobile app economy fast.”