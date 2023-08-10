Bionic integrates with ServiceNow, launches Bionic Events

Bionic has unveiled a series of new product innovations to help enterprises manage application risk in production. Bionic has introduced a new ServiceNow Service Graph Connector that provides engineering and security teams with a real-time configuration management database (CMDB) of their cloud applications, microservices, and dependencies in production.

This capability fills a critical gap for organizations who need an accurate up-to-date inventory of their cloud application dependencies. The company also announced Bionic Events, a feature that correlates application changes to overall security risk; and enhanced dashboard capabilities to provide an instant status of an organization’s application security posture.

“With new code being pushed into production several times each day, applications are becoming harder to fully understand, secure, and operate. The biggest challenge for any enterprise is having full visibility into those applications with an accurate, real-time inventory that they can trust,” said Eyal Mamo, CTO of Bionic.

“We are proud to evolve our platform to meet the challenges that today’s developers and security professionals face, and to partner with industry leaders like ServiceNow to give every company control over their application security posture,” Mamo added.

Bionic Connector for ServiceNow Service Graph

By joining the ServiceNow Service Graph Connector program, Bionic will help customers quickly, easily, and reliably load third-party data into the system, enabling data quality, timeliness, and scalability. Bionic’s Service Graph Connector allows customers to enrich their existing ServiceNow CMDB with a real-time accurate model of all their application dependencies so they can better secure and manage their cloud applications.

“ServiceNow is leading the future of work by creating great experiences for businesses,” said Michael Ludwig, VP Data Foundations at ServiceNow. “We are pleased to have Bionic integrate its Service Graph Connector to help further enhance satisfaction, build trust, accelerate time to value, and reduce risk for our joint customers.”

“As security and information technology teams work to break down data silos and enhance visibility into the enterprise, it’s critical that organizations adopt unified helpdesk ticketing and IT management workflow systems,” said Ken Buckler, Research Director of Information Security, Risk and Compliance Management at Enterprise Management Associates.

“By integrating with a single workflow platform for IT, security, and application developers, organizations can realize enhanced productivity and foster better communication between these interconnected components which are so critical to business success,” Buckler continued.

Bionic Events

The Bionic platform tracks when application services and artifacts change — added, removed, or modified — and then analyzes how that change impacts the overall security risk posture. Now customers can search, filter, and investigate specific events right from the Events page. Additionally, Bionic’s Events Time Frame feature allows customers to visualize how changes have affected their application security posture over a specified period of time.

Bionic ASPM Dashboard

Security teams are inundated with tools, data, and alerts, most of which are neither relevant nor actionable. Bionic’s new dashboard helps security teams focus on the insights that matter for managing their overall application security posture. Users will find an at-a-glance overview of their application services, deployment stack, and potential exposures. They will also find a new variety of filters and interactive widgets that help teams better manage, prioritize, and remediate threats.