SentinelOne enhances vulnerability management through Singularity Ranger Insights

SentinelOne has launched Singularity Ranger Insights. The solution removes the complexity from vulnerability management, enabling companies to continuously discover unmanaged assets, evaluate and prioritize threats and mitigate risk using a single console and agent.

“Today’s work-from-anywhere world has opened the door to an increasing number of vulnerabilities, and when it comes to managing them, the stakes have never been higher,” said Lana Knop, VP of Product Management, Endpoint and Identity Products, SentinelOne.

“More than 25 percent of all breaches are the result of vulnerability exploitation, and the average cost of remediating them can top $4.5 million. With Singularity Ranger Insights, security teams have a powerful tool they can use to reduce the time, cost and complexity of vulnerability management and significantly improve their security posture,” Knop continued.

Built on the Singularity platform, Singularity Ranger Insights leverages SentinelOne’s agent to deliver streamlined endpoint detection response (EDR), network discovery, vulnerability management and compliance requirements.

Real-time insights from the agent minimize dependency on network connectivity and point-in-time scan configurations used by legacy approaches, reducing cost, complexity and bandwidth challenges, while increasing visibility.

Singularity Ranger Insights continuously monitors security posture changes on workstations, and when potentially risky devices and applications are identified, the SentinelOne agent can be deployed to isolate them.

Using the solution, security teams can: