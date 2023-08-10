SentinelOne enhances vulnerability management through Singularity Ranger Insights

SentinelOne has launched Singularity Ranger Insights. The solution removes the complexity from vulnerability management, enabling companies to continuously discover unmanaged assets, evaluate and prioritize threats and mitigate risk using a single console and agent.
“Today’s work-from-anywhere world has opened the door to an increasing number of vulnerabilities, and when it comes to managing them, the stakes have never been higher,” said Lana Knop, VP of Product Management, Endpoint and Identity Products, SentinelOne.
“More than 25 percent of all breaches are the result of vulnerability exploitation, and the average cost of remediating them can top $4.5 million. With Singularity Ranger Insights, security teams have a powerful tool they can use to reduce the time, cost and complexity of vulnerability management and significantly improve their security posture,” Knop continued.
Built on the Singularity platform, Singularity Ranger Insights leverages SentinelOne’s agent to deliver streamlined endpoint detection response (EDR), network discovery, vulnerability management and compliance requirements.
Real-time insights from the agent minimize dependency on network connectivity and point-in-time scan configurations used by legacy approaches, reducing cost, complexity and bandwidth challenges, while increasing visibility.
Singularity Ranger Insights continuously monitors security posture changes on workstations, and when potentially risky devices and applications are identified, the SentinelOne agent can be deployed to isolate them.
Using the solution, security teams can:
- Get context for exploitation, based on live updates of a vulnerability’s maturity, remediation, and reported confidence levels.
- Gain visibility into vulnerabilities associated with applications and operating systems across Microsoft, Linux, and macOS – whether they are physical, virtual, or cloud.
- Prioritize vulnerabilities based on environmental evidence such as exploitation in the wild, patch/workaround availability and business criticality and remediate the most impactful.
- Deploy the SentinelOne agent on unmanaged endpoints and automatically bring them into compliance, or isolate if evaluated as risky.
- Automate workflows and eliminate the need to pivot between tools, saving time and better utilizing limited security and IT resources.
- Run EDR queries on affected endpoints to pull in more information on network connectivity and determine whether a vulnerability has been exploited.
- Consolidate tools and leverage existing endpoint footprint to lower operational costs.