CommScope SYSTIMAX Constellation allows enterprises to build and augment IP networks

CommScope launched SYSTIMAX Constellation edge-based platform for connecting and powering tomorrow’s hyperconnected enterprise.

The system combines fault-managed power, hybrid power/data fiber and ceiling-based “Constellation Points” in a star topology to connect a vast number of network devices and systems.

Compared to traditional structured cabling networks, the Constellation platform utilizes a radically simplified architecture that is both modular and technology-agnostic. This allows it to use fewer components while supporting both converged and segmented networks, AC and DC power applications and a variety of connectivity standards.

As a result, the Constellation platform delivers greater power and faster speeds to more devices, requiring less space and lowering the overall carbon footprint of the network.

The system leverages fault-managed power, which safely transmits more power over less copper than traditional powering technologies. That approach, deployed in a star network topology, extends service distances from equipment rooms and delivers 10G speeds and 1kW power to a growing number of connected devices in increasingly dense urban environments.

The Constellation platform uses a distributed star topology to extend services from equipment rooms to a service area or zone to support proximate devices. Its simplified architecture can significantly reduce the copper and plastic in the network, in some cases by nearly 60%, and the typical installation can reduce labor hours by over 50% over traditional systems.

“The Constellation platform addresses our customers’ growing need to build and augment IP networks in response to the densification of urban centers and the proliferation of connected devices,” stated Jack Carlson, SVP, Enterprise Business Unit, CCS, CommScope. “By approaching this challenge with a modular, technology-agnostic solution, we’re providing our customers with more choices for building connectivity and power into the network edge—and helping them do it in a way that’s cost-effective, scalable and sustainable.”

About Constellation

This platform is part of CommScope’s SYSTIMAX cabling and connectivity solutions. The platform consists of Propel fiber panels, power transmitters and power transition panels, which connect to ceiling-mounted Constellation Points via patented hybrid power/data fiber trunks, and finally to devices using pre-terminated SYSTIMAX Cat 6A patch cords and cable assemblies.

By the numbers, the Constellation platform delivers up to:

1000W power supply (across 110V AC, 48V and 24V DC systems and PoE)

500M effective transmission distance between equipment room and convergence points

10G bandwidth capabilities

57% reduction in skilled labor hours required to install

50 devices supported per Constellation convergence point

The Constellation platform is available immediately in North America with future availability slated for global markets.