How manufacturers can navigate cybersecurity regulations amid NIST 2.0

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) released a discussion draft for possible Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) changes earlier this year. The proposed changes aim to help increase the CSF’s clarity and bring the updated version closer to national and international cybersecurity standards and practices.

In this Help Net Security video, Ahmik Hindman, Sr. Network & Security Solution Consultant at Rockwell Automation, discusses the evolving cybersecurity landscape and what the new cybersecurity framework could mean for manufacturers.