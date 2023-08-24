Ermetic CNAPP available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Ermetic has unveiled that the Ermetic cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

“The availability of the Ermetic CNAPP on Google Cloud Marketplace makes it fast and easy for customers to pay for and provision advanced security for their cloud resources,” said Arick Goomanovsky, CBO of Ermetic.

“This relationship with Google Cloud enables us to make the Ermetic platform even more accessible to organizations that rely on Google Cloud’s infrastructure to run their business and demand uncompromising protection from security threats,” Goomanovsky added.

“Cloud security is increasingly critical and it is essential for companies to have comprehensive solutions to protect their cloud infrastructure and data ,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives.

“We are happy to welcome the Ermetic platform to Google Cloud Marketplace to help customers easily access and deploy CNAPP capabilities directly, helping to secure their cloud resources,” Vu continued.

Ermetic’s CNAPP is specifically designed to identify and address security vulnerabilities in Google Cloud. It uses an identity-centric approach to unify and automate cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM), cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud workload protection, and Kubernetes security posture management (KSPM) in the Google Cloud environment.

The Ermetic platform integrates comprehensive asset discovery, in-depth risk analysis, real-time threat detection, and compliance reporting, along with precision visualization and step-by-step guidance for Google Cloud.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud, allowing customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage.

Ermetic’s accessibility on Google Cloud Marketplace empowers clients to enhance their security measures while improving cost-effectiveness in their overall investment in Google Cloud.