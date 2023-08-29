LogRhythm and Cimcor collaborate to enhance cyberattack protection for organizations

LogRhythm and Cimcor have joined forces to help organizations around the globe increase visibility and protect against modern cyberattacks.

This partnership leverages LogRhythm’s comprehensive security information and event management (SIEM) platform and Cimcor’s file integrity monitoring (FIM) solution, CimTrak. LogRhythm’s integration with CimTrak allows LogRhythm to ingest integrity data that can identify zero-day attacks, ransomware activity, and configuration vulnerabilities. These issues can then be addressed either manually or automatically by reverting to any of the previously established trusted baselines, allowing for prompt resolution and removal.

“Security threats are constantly evolving, and organizations must remain vigilant in protecting their sensitive data and infrastructure,” said Andrew Hollister, CISO at LogRhythm.

“Our partnership with Cimcor allows us to offer a holistic cybersecurity solution that not only detects and monitors threats but also safeguards the integrity and compliance of crucial files and systems. By leveraging this joint offering, organizations can strengthen their security posture and effectively combat ever-evolving cyber threats,” Hollister continued.

Through this integration, LogRhythm can monitor the integrity of a customer’s enterprise, whether those assets are physical, virtual, hybrid, air-gapped, or in the cloud. CimTrak works across multiple operating systems and device types, managing files, directories, configurations, users, groups, policies, active directories, database schemas, cloud configurations, hypervisors, containers, network devices, ports, and more.

Key benefits of this integration include:

Identify security breaches and incidents in seconds compared to an industry average of 207 days.

Remediate and roll back unwanted changes (malicious or circumvented changes) manually or automatically.

Deploy and easily operate in just an hour without the need for professional services.

Gain visibility into unexpected changes to your enterprise.

“LogRhythm offers extensive support for and integration across our entire product portfolio to address the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape,” said Robert E. Johnson, III, President/CEO at Cimcor.

“This partnership enables us to extend the reach of our solutions and provide customers with a comprehensive security offering. Together, we can help organizations stay one step ahead of cybercriminals and protect their most critical assets,” Johnson concluded.