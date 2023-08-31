PagerDuty strengthens analytics capabilities and expands generative AI offerings

PagerDuty introduced AI-generated runbooks in early access, as well as new analytics capabilities for the PagerDuty Operations Cloud.

Using PagerDuty Runbook Automation from the Operations Cloud, customers replace manual procedures with automated self-service workflows, potentially saving hundreds of working days per year.

With PagerDuty’s new generative AI capabilities, customers could realize hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual operational cost savings by using natural-language prompts paired with prompt-engineering automation–high quality prompts iteratively guiding users–to initiate low-code autonomous runbooks for frequently deployed workflows and procedures within a company’s IT operations process.

“Autonomous runbooks are a huge leap towards safe auto-remediation of critical applications and infrastructure when time really matters to a business,” said Jennifer Tejada, Chairperson and CEO at PagerDuty. “For large enterprises, this human-in-the loop, generative AI application can reduce operating costs by hundreds of thousands of dollars annually, mitigate risk and also support teams in protecting and growing revenue through ensuring more reliable customer-facing applications.”

According to Gartner, “By 2028, the combination of humans and AI assistants working in tandem could reduce the time to complete coding tasks by 30%.” By democratizing automation creation within engineering teams and speeding up the onboarding of new users, customers could reduce the time to develop new automated runbooks by 75-80%, moving from hours to minutes. With more runbooks automated, customers could quickly save hundreds of thousands of dollars per year by alleviating repetitive work and significantly improving productivity, all while keeping humans in the loop of AI deployment.

This new feature in PagerDuty Runbook Automation is the latest in a series of PagerDuty’s GenAI capabilities, which will be available across the PagerDuty Operations Cloud to help organizations automate time-critical, high-impact work, improve productivity and meaningfully reduce operating costs in uncertain economic times.

PagerDuty analytics

Today’s CIOs and CTOs are responsible for driving cost optimization, service performance and customer as well as employee experience. Leveraging analytics to achieve visibility and operational excellence to fulfill the promise of digital transformation, business and technology executives can make swift, data-driven investments and resource allocation decisions to improve service quality. PagerDuty Insights Reports help engineering and IT leadership act with greater confidence and advance operational maturity with data that predicts and prevents issues.

Additionally, PagerDuty’s newly generally available analytics capabilities are available to all paying customers. The PagerDuty Insights Reports have been designed to provide teams with more granular visibility and control over operational health and maturity. Customers can now glean critical insights into the state of their operations, including which services are most impacted, SLA achievement, and team health including how many sleep/off-hour interruptions responders are receiving.

Customers leveraging PagerDuty analytics improved mean time to acknowledge (MTTA) incidents by 28%, as well as more equitable distribution of work and consistent response hours, equating to saving 100 hours of work time per year, per team. PagerDuty users can also utilize the Recommendations Report for potential noise compression, and a User Onboarding Report (early access) to help Admins and Managers understand which of their responders have activated, set up and are using their PagerDuty account properly.

“Both automation and data-driven, actionable insights are imperative for today’s organizations to succeed amidst a constantly evolving environment, lower barriers to entry and the accelerating pace of innovation,” said Sean Scott, Chief Product Development Officer at PagerDuty. “By leaning into the power of GenAI and the democratization of analytics, PagerDuty customers can speed up and ameliorate their operations, reduce costs and redeploy resources to delivering innovative solutions for their customers.”