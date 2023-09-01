New infosec products of the week: September 1, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Ciphertex Data Security, ComplyCube, Fortinet, and MixMode.

Ciphertex strengthens data security with SecureNAS CX-160KSSD-X

The SecureNAS CX-160KSSD-X storage unit is powered by an Intel Xeon D processor (4, 8, or 16 Core) and supports up to sixteen hot-swappable 2.5″ SSDs and two internal 2.5″ SSDs and can store up to 490TB, while improving security and endurance. The system meets the maximum-security standards of the US government. The ultra-high-capacity SAS SSD offers faster read and write speeds that reach up to 400,000 IOPS and 50,000 IOPS.

ComplyCube Field Redaction removes sensitive fields from documents

ComplyCube enhanced its Document Checks solution with automated Field Redaction capabilities. This feature systematically masks sensitive Personal Identifiable Information (PII) fields, such as the Dutch BSN, to assist businesses with global data privacy regulations compliance.

FortiSASE enhancements help organizations prevent data leaks

FortiSASE now includes expanded integrations within the Fortinet WLAN portfolio to further support organizations securing microbranches and related devices. FortiAP wireless access points intelligently offload traffic from microbranches to a SASE point of presence (POP) for comprehensive security inspection at scale for all devices, including IoT and OT devices.

MixMode enhances Generative AI Platform to improve threat detection

MixMode has released its quarterly update for the Generative AI Platform. The latest updates include expanded cloud data ingestion capabilities, including support for the ingestion of Identity Data, integrations with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework, and expanded deployments across cloud environments.