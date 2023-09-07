AUCloud selects SentinelOne for government and business security

AUCloud has deployed SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform to keep its business operations and the critical digital infrastructure it supplies to some of the nation’s most trusted government agencies and enterprises safe.

“As a growing cloud provider trusted by government agencies and major Australian brands, it is imperative that we are able to quickly identify and respond to threats and mitigate potential risk,” said Peter Farrelly, CISO at AUCloud.

“With SentinelOne, we have a comprehensive offering that gives us the visibility and agility we need to do this in a simple, unified way,” Farrelly added.

SentinelOne’s native integration enables all internal security products to be monitored through a single console across a range of platforms, both in the cloud and on Windows, Linux and Mac operating systems – critical capabilities for AUCloud.

“As a small and fast-paced team, the ability to manage cyber security across all our platforms through one pane of glass allows us to make better use of our staff, who are now able to focus on higher value tasks instead of monitoring and responding to alerts,” Farelly said.

Among the other benefits AUCloud has achieved since implementing SentinelOne:

Increased coverage across multiple operating systems

Enhanced visibility and security

Reducing management and administrative costs

With SentinelOne, AUCloud has been able to effectively secure its internal endpoints and infrastructure and ensure they are operating at the highest levels of security and efficiency. Based on its success, the company has begun offering SentinelOne’s Singularity platform, including cloud security, to its customers as a managed service.

“We are seeing strong customer demand for market-leading security solutions offering data localisation,” Farrelly said. “With its Australian data centre and ‘Protected’ IRAP status, SentinelOne is raising the bar for cyber security, and together, we can meet these demands and help our customers take their security to new levels.”

“There’s no greater endorsement than a customer choosing to offer the same solution it relies on to its customers,” said Jason Duerden, Regional Director, Australia & New Zealand at SentinelOne.

“We are proud to be joining forces with AUCloud to improve the security of critical infrastructure and keep our nation’s people and data safe,” Duerden concluded.