Fortinet partners with Wiz to help enterprises protect their cloud environments

Fortinet and Wiz announced that Wiz has joined the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program and Fortinet has joined the Wiz Integration (WIN) Program.

The two companies have jointly developed an integrated solution to help enterprises protect their cloud workload environments with leading network security from Fortinet and leading cloud security from Wiz.

Partnering to secure cloud environments

The partnership will benefit joint Wiz and Fortinet customers by enabling them to better secure their cloud infrastructure and workloads.

Fortinet continues to expand its Open Ecosystem with this partnership. Wiz CNAPP capabilities help organizations gain visibility into their entire cloud environment, so they can prioritize and manage risk. Fortinet FortiGate VM Next-Generation Firewall virtual appliance and FortiGate CNF cloud-native firewall deliver consistent cloud network security to protect cloud infrastructure and workloads.

“The new integration will add value for our joint enterprise customers and enable them to seamlessly protect cloud workload environments with leading network security from Fortinet, and leading cloud security from Wiz,” said John Maddison, CMO and EVP, Product Strategy at Fortinet. “Fortinet continues to expand its Open Ecosystem with Wiz to better help enterprises and large organizations secure any application journey on any cloud.”

“Having a world-class partner like Fortinet as part of WIN testifies to the power of a ‘together’ approach,” said Raaz Herzberg, VP, Product Strategy at Wiz. “We’re also thrilled to be joining the Fortinet Open Ecosystem. Combining forces allows us to deliver significant value: empowering security teams so they can meet diverse needs quickly, driving more value across the organization and adopting a new cloud operating model.”

The Fortinet-Wiz solution is well-suited for enterprises and commercial customers that are looking for a comprehensive, feature-rich solution. Fortinet also offers additional cloud-native solutions that are lightweight and optimized for small and medium-sized businesses that are also integrated with the Fortinet Security Fabric.

The Fortinet-Wiz Integration

Companies use Wiz to scan every layer of their cloud infrastructure, to identify and mitigate risks in their cloud-based applications. The new Fortinet integration takes advantage of the deep visibility that Wiz has into cloud environments and allows the Fortinet Security Fabric to ingest these insights to automate security enforcement to seamlessly protect cloud environments for joint customers.

As a result, FortiGate VM and FortiGate CNF can either block or allow certain traffic to and from virtual machines (VMs) running in cloud environments.

Customers can define their own automation rules within Wiz, which offers flexibility and customization capabilities. Additional integrations and use cases will be defined and implemented over time.

About the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program

The Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program brings together a community of global technology partners with specialized expertise and makes available resources and tools to facilitate integration with the Fortinet Open Ecosystem. Fortinet collaborates with partners to deliver integrated end-to-end security solutions that leverage the industry-leading Fortinet Security Fabric.

About Wiz integrations (WIN)

WIN delivers a holistic view of tools, data, and processes to ensure everyone, from developers to security teams, is on the same page. Its comprehensive catalog of seamless technology partner integrations spans cloud security categories, offering a streamlined way to effortlessly share Wiz findings so that teams can easily collaborate, understand, and control security risks across their CI/CD pipeline.