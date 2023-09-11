SecuX Shield BIO enhances crypto security

SecuX revealed its latest creation, the Shield BIO card-type hardware wallet. The Shield BIO combines biometric fingerprint authentication with the handy format of a credit card.

At the heart of this wallet is the military-grade Secure Element chip, synonymous with the robust security features of all SecuX hardware wallets, ensuring protection for digital treasures. The incorporation of biometric technology enhances this security, ensuring only authenticated users can access their assets.

“Our trajectory in the industry underscores our commitment to pioneering unmatched blockchain security solutions. The Shield BIO Card Wallet is a testament to our unwavering dedication to security, functionality, and sleek design,” commented Peter Chen, CEO at SecuX.

The breadth of SecuX’s commitment to blockchain security shines through its diverse product lineup. Highlights include the V20 crypto wallet, renowned for supporting a staggering 10,000+ coins and tokens, and the SecuX Nifty – an NFT-display hardware wallet that bagged the prestigious iF design award in 2023.

Additionally, the company’s payment terminals are tailored for the ever-evolving crypto sphere; and the XSEED series, offering robust steel cold storage solutions, further elevates its standing in the blockchain community.

2023 has been especially noteworthy for SecuX, marked by key alliances with cybersecurity behemoth Trend Micro, birthing the co-branded W20 wallet, and a collaboration with ASUS Metaverse on the groundbreaking MnemonicX 2048 soul-bound NFT initiative.

“In an ever-evolving crypto world, the demand for robust yet user-centric security solutions grows exponentially. The Shield BIO isn’t merely a product; it’s an assurance of peace of mind,” Peter Chen emphasized.