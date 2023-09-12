CTERA Vault safeguards against risks related to data tampering

CTERA unveiled CTERA Vault, Write Once, Read Many (WORM) protection technology which provides regulatory compliant storage for the CTERA Enterprise Files Services Platform.

CTERA Vault aids enterprises in guaranteeing the preservation and tamperproofing of their data, while also ensuring compliance with data regulations through strict enforcement.

Many industries need WORM-compliant storage driven by the need to comply with regulations requiring immutable storage such as HIPPA and 21 FDA CFR Part 11 for healthcare, NIST 800-53 for government, Sarbanes-Oxley for legal services, and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA Rule 4511[c]) for financial services.

WORM compliance ensures that data remains inviolable, creating a trustworthy and irrefutable business record, essential for both regulatory compliance and cybersecurity best practices.

“Regulated industries require a tamper-proof, secure, reliable, and scalable storage system to safely and confidently protect their data,” said Oded Nagel, CEO of CTERA. “CTERA Vault provides robust immutable WORM compliant storage for our global file system allowing our customers to create permanent records that can be easily managed and prevent unauthorized changes. This greatly simplifies their abilities to enhance data security, integrity, and compliance all from a single repository.”

CTERA Vault provides the flexibility and granularity to create WORM Cloud Folders with customized retention modes for specific periods of time to fit any organization’s regulatory or compliance requirements. The CTERA Portal provides centralized control and management of the policies that are enforced at every remote CTERA Edge Filer.

“CTERA Vault’s innovative data retention and protection technology represents a significant step toward robust data resilience,” said Dan McConnell, SVP of product management and enablement at Hitachi Vantara.

“As customers seek enterprise-grade solutions for regulatory compliance, CTERA Vault’s immutability, combined with our Hitachi Content Platform, becomes the top choice for safeguarding critical data. Our collaboration helped facilitate the co-design of CTERA Vault, enabling enterprises to swiftly meet data regulations and enhance data security and compliance effortlessly,” added McConnell.