HPE Aruba Networking enhancements improve network security for SMBs

HPE announced new product innovations to enable small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) improve customer networks with faster speeds, increased capacity, and strengthened security.

HPE Aruba Networking is introducing the Aruba Instant On AP22D, a Wi-Fi 6 access point, and the Aruba Instant On 1960 stackable switch with 2.5GB port capacity, both designed to optimize network performance for employees and provide a smoother experience for customers, guests, and IoT devices.

As many SMBs are migrating their workloads to the cloud and experiencing significant growth of data-intensive applications, such as streaming video on end devices, the demands on their networks have also increased, with a heightened focus on network security and ability to manage access to their networks.

The combination of the Aruba Instant On AP22D access point and the Aruba Instant On 1960 stackable switch is ideal for SMBs with high data demands and a growing number of connected devices that connect to the network. The new products are designed to seamlessly and securely handle volumes of traffic generated by a growing number of connected devices.

“SMBs are looking for high performance, easy-to-use, affordable network with cloud agility that allows them to expand their networks along with their businesses,” said Amol Mitra, VP and GM, HPE Aruba Networking global small and medium business. “HPE Aruba Networking simplifies network deployment and management via an intuitive mobile app that delivers a simple, smart and secure offering for SMB customers.”

The Aruba Instant On portfolio allows small and medium businesses to deploy a high-speed network that is easy to set up, manage, and maintain. The new products introduced continue to advance HPE Aruba Networking’s edge-to-cloud strategy by offering a cloud-first, intuitive and scalable network – at an affordable price, notable as IDC research expects most SMBs to increase their IT budgets this year:

Aruba Instant On AP22D Wi-Fi 6 access point , which can effectively manage multiple connections at their best possible speed, also allowing more devices to access the network without experiencing bottlenecks or performance degradation.

Aruba Instant On 1960 stackable switch with 2.5 gig port capacity, which allows for easy expansion of the network as the organization grows. With the ability to stack multiple switches, customers can add more ports and capacity without significant additional investments.

Features of the new product innovations include:

The Aruba Instant On 1960 stackable switch is available for cloud stacking or normal physical stacking, with the ability to manage multiple switches as a single stack.

Multi-site management to manage traffic at different locations across the business.

Policy management capabilities can be created to automatically manage devices and quality of service (QoS) for different types of access for multiple users.

No hidden fees or costs for user subscriptions.

The Aruba Instant On 1960 multi-gigabit stackable switch is available for order now, and will be available starting in Q4 of HPE’s 2023 fiscal year, along with the Aruba Instant On AP22D, which will also be available at that time.