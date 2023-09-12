Netskope joins MXDR by Deloitte to expand strategic alliance

Netskope has unveiled that its existing strategic alliance with Deloitte has expanded with the addition of Netskope to the Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) by Deloitte platform.

The new Netskope module on MXDR by Deloitte will include advanced cloud threat protection capabilities to help clients improve protection against malware and ransomware as well as intelligence enrichment for zero-day detection and response.

MXDR by Deloitte offers customers a fully managed cybersecurity solution designed to help protect an organization’s entire extended enterprise from internal and external cyber threats by operating 24x7x365 cyber threat hunting, detection, response and remediation capabilities.

“As the threat landscape continues to rapidly evolve, we want to offer our existing and future clients access to an expanding portfolio of advanced threat protection capabilities,” said Criss Bradbury, a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory Principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

“We’re excited to expand our alliance with Netskope and our offerings via the MXDR by Deloitte platform, helping our clients to build a more proactive defensive posture in their cyber programs — from strategy to deployment to ongoing optimization,” Bradbury continued.

“Our collaboration with Deloitte helps to deliver cybersecurity protections to meet today’s digital transformation requirements — including protecting sensitive data in generative AI-based SaaS applications,” said Dave Rogers, SVP Global Alliances and Channel Sales, Netskope. “We’re excited to join the list of major cloud, cyber and other organizations that comprise the MXDR by Deloitte platform.”