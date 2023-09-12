Wing and Drata join forces to ensure a way to keep SaaS compliant

Wing Security has partnered with Drata to integrate SaaS security controls, robust insights, and automation in order to streamline and expedite user access reviews and vendor risk assessments for compliance frameworks and standards such as SOC 2 and ISO 27001.

This collaboration empowers customers to reduce weeks of work on the tedious evidence-collection process. Wing centralizes evidence collection for dozens of applications and generates a consolidated report of all evidence, which seamlessly integrates with the Drata platform. In addition, Wing identifies all organizational SaaS application usage, eliminating Shadow IT and ensuring informed decisions regarding which applications to review.

In tandem with the partnership, Wing is launching a new ‘SSPM for Compliance’ product offering, providing robust access review evidence collection, vendor risk assessments, and on-demand access and role report generation for $1500.

Customers can trial these features for free. This product extends from Wing’s SSPM for Enterprise solution, leveraging its distinct 280K SaaS vendor database to uncover SaaS usage, pinpoint potential third-party risks, and identify threats across SaaS applications, users, and data—unifying compliance essentials with vital security features and introducing automated remediation within the platform.

“Managing access and compliance for SaaS applications is pivotal and costly for security-conscious companies adopting SaaS,” said Wing’s CEO, Galit Lubetzky Sharon.

“We harness our extensive SSPM technology to introduce an economical product tier, allowing every company to easily allocate essential resources to high-value security responsibilities. In conjunction with Drata’s market-leading compliance automation platform, we streamline these processes and infuse compliance with heightened security insights,” Lubetzky Sharon continued.

“Supporting compliance needs for thousands of Drata customers requires strong partnerships and integrations, and we’re excited to be partnering with Wing Security,” said Adam Markowitz, CEO of Drata. “Wing’s SSPM platforms empower our customers to uncover their SaaS supply chain, automate critical evidence collection for compliance, and ultimately enhance their security posture.”