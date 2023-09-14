Diligent One allows users to analyze and report disparate data from any information source

Diligent announced Diligent One, a platform that provides leadership, boards and practitioners with a single source for all their governance, risk and compliance (GRC) needs.

Over the last six months Diligent has launched board and leadership reporting dashboards for ESG, Audit, Cyber Risk and Investor Engagement to bring clear and consistent insight into organizations’ risk posture. With Diligent One, users have the ability to customize and create dashboards using company data and systems.

Combined with Diligent’s solutions across governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG, customers now have a connected view of risk management and the ability to capture and contextualize data and insights and report to the board — all within a single platform.

“In order to see the big picture, you need to start with data. Yet often that data is in spreadsheets or a number of systems accessed by many different applications. This is where risk lives — in the unconnected dots and spaces between siloed systems,” said Brian Stafford, President and CEO of Diligent. “In our conversations with customers over the years, the one constant has been that they are inundated with data and solutions. This is why we are so excited to bring our customers the only platform on the market that provides a single source of truth for all your GRC needs.”

“In today’s fast-moving business environment, obtaining access to high-quality governance data is essential to understanding and meeting the needs of a diverse set of stakeholders,” said Lili Mehta, SVP and Global Head of Glass Lewis’ Corporate Business. “Board directors and executives now require a unified view of their data so they can more effectively analyze and report to their stakeholders. By delivering meaningful information, companies can proactively manage a wide range of issues and maintain a competitive edge.”

Diligent One delivers automated analyses of virtually any data and provide continuous monitoring of identified areas of risk, allowing organizations to reduce manual work, build actionable insights and expand risk coverage while saving time and money.

“The risk landscape is expanding and evolving at an increasing rate, and understanding the specific risks that could materially impact the business has become more difficult as a result,” said Adam Bailey, SVP and Global Head of Product at Diligent. “A fragmented approach to GRC is no longer sustainable for organizations. An integrated platform is key to providing the insights needed to drive company performance and ensure operational health.”