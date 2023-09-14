Download: Ultimate guide to Certified in Cybersecurity

The ultimate guide covers everything you need to know about the entry-level Certified in Cybersecurity certification and how to get started with FREE training and exam through ISC2’s 1MCC program!
No experience is required, just a passion for cybersecurity. It’s all inside:
- Is CC right for me?
- CC fast facts
- CCs in the community
- Benefits of CC Certification
- Benefits of ISC2 membership
- Exam overview
- Official training
- Pathway to certification
Download: The Ultimate Guide to Certified in Cybersecurity. Official training starting at $0!