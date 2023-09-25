BinDiff: Open-source comparison tool for binary files

BinDiff is a binary file comparison tool to find differences and similarities in disassembled code quickly. It was made open source today.
With BinDiff, you can identify and isolate fixes for vulnerabilities in vendor-supplied patches. You can also port symbols and comments between disassemblies of multiple versions of the same binary or use BinDiff to gather evidence for code theft or patent infringement.
Use cases
- Compare binary files for x86, MIPS, ARM, PowerPC, and other architectures supported by popular disassemblers
- Identify identical and similar functions in different binaries
- Port function names, comments, and local names from one disassembly to the other
- Detect and highlight changes between two variants of the same function
Latest release
The latest snapshot release comes with these changes from version 7:
- IDA: Support IDA Pro 8.3, minimum required version is 8.0
- IDA: Replace obsolete input type A in “Import symbols and Comments” dialog
- IDA: More robust handling of functions without names
- Windows: Delay-load dbghlp.dll so that WinDbg debugging works as expected
- Command line differ: Add option to just produce similarity scores, but no actual .BinDiff files
- Internal changes to remove C++ exceptions in code
- Fix a memory leak using the SQLite database class
- Use faster Abseil maps in differ engine
- Increased cut-off values for discarding large functions in BinExport
BinDiff is available for download on GitHub.