BinDiff: Open-source comparison tool for binary files

BinDiff is a binary file comparison tool to find differences and similarities in disassembled code quickly. It was made open source today.

With BinDiff, you can identify and isolate fixes for vulnerabilities in vendor-supplied patches. You can also port symbols and comments between disassemblies of multiple versions of the same binary or use BinDiff to gather evidence for code theft or patent infringement.

Use cases

Compare binary files for x86, MIPS, ARM, PowerPC, and other architectures supported by popular disassemblers

Identify identical and similar functions in different binaries

Port function names, comments, and local names from one disassembly to the other

Detect and highlight changes between two variants of the same function

Latest release

The latest snapshot release comes with these changes from version 7:

IDA: Support IDA Pro 8.3, minimum required version is 8.0

Support IDA Pro 8.3, minimum required version is 8.0 IDA: Replace obsolete input type A in “Import symbols and Comments” dialog

Replace obsolete input type A in “Import symbols and Comments” dialog IDA: More robust handling of functions without names

More robust handling of functions without names Windows: Delay-load dbghlp.dll so that WinDbg debugging works as expected

Delay-load dbghlp.dll so that WinDbg debugging works as expected Command line differ: Add option to just produce similarity scores, but no actual .BinDiff files

Add option to just produce similarity scores, but no actual .BinDiff files Internal changes to remove C++ exceptions in code

Fix a memory leak using the SQLite database class

Use faster Abseil maps in differ engine

Increased cut-off values for discarding large functions in BinExport

BinDiff is available for download on GitHub.