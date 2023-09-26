Transposit On-Call enables users to handle incidents from alert to resolution

Transposit announced new on-call capabilities in its end-to-end incident management platform.

Transposit On-Call reimagines how platform teams, SREs, on-call engineers, and customer support teams handle incidents from alert to resolution — whether they’re seasoned pros or just getting started. Effective incident management is key to maintaining uptime and ensuring a positive end-user experience.

Transposit On-Call marks an important milestone towards streamlining the incident lifecycle by allowing users to create, manage, and automate incident response workflows effortlessly in one platform.

“The world’s most sophisticated operations-led companies understand that incident management is a team sport. Just as every teammate brings unique expertise, AI serves as a powerful assistant in the mix. Transposit not only incorporates industry best practices but integrates AI as a well-trained teammate, guiding and assisting teams in automating and managing incidents more efficiently,” said Divanny Lamas, CEO of Transposit.

“It’s the logical choice at a time when economic volatility is driving technology leaders to re-evaluate the overall business value of their tech stack. Transposit’s dynamic on-call pricing model takes a usage-based approach to adapt to customer needs so organizations only pay for what they use. The addition of cost-effective on-call and AIOps capabilities streamline and modernize the incident management process with an end-to-end solution that drives business value,” added Lamas.

Unlike other approaches to incident management limited to strictly on-call or incident response, Transposit uniquely does both, making it very easy for operations or developers to allow their whole organization to act quickly and find resolutions.

Using advanced LLMs, Transposit’s AIOps capabilities empower users to employ generative AI technology to automate workflows across infrastructure, systems, tools, and events in seconds. By combining intelligent alert routing, AI-powered automation, and real-time collaboration, Transposit helps teams reduce downtime and improve overall system reliability.

Existing on-call tools engage engineers through paging and notifications when their help is needed to address an incident. While some tools have added automated incident response, this functionality is typically limited to a subset of the incident lifecycle or requires extensive customization through code.

Other incident response tools require companies to pay for two different services and, more importantly, lack on-call capabilities or are limited to only assisting with incident communication, creating cost and operational inefficiencies. Rather than requiring bouncing between multiple tools and context-switching, the AI-powered Transposit platform with on-call capabilities delivers access to all the necessary knowledge and actionability within a single interface, enabling true cross-functional team collaboration.

From any alert, teams can now notify on-call teams, trigger workflows, and collaboratively take action across their environment to investigate and remediate the incident — from a single platform.

“Transposit has assisted us in identifying outages well before our customers can report them, allowing us to maintain higher uptime,” said Omar Alwattar, lead DevOps engineer at InStride. “With Transposit, we are able to get to actionable items faster by taking advantage of many of its automation and integration features. We have plans to further integrate Transposit into many of our systems beyond just incident management.”

Transposit unifies on-call engineering and incident management in a single platform

Transposit On-Call is simple, adaptive, and can be fully integrated into an organization’s existing incident management process. The platform’s data-centric, event-driven infrastructure is built to scale and adapt as teams, processes, and tools change. This means no matter where teams are in their operational maturity journey, Transposit will be ready to evolve with them, enabling users to automate every part of their incident management process.

New adaptive on-call management features shepherd DevOps teams from alert to response with custom on-call rotations, escalation policies, and triggered workflows from any alert so teams not only have on-call capabilities but also the ability to standardize and automate their entire incident process.

Teams not only receive notifications of incidents but can now actually resolve them. Using webhook-powered automation, teams can centralize and deduplicate alerts, notify on-call teams, and trigger workflows from any alert. This includes the ability to automatically or manually page on-call.

Additional key features of Transposit On-Call include:

On-call schedules and escalation policies : Users can easily create and manage on-call schedules and automate escalations, notify teammates via text, phone, email or Slack, and acknowledge or resolve alerts with one click.

: Users can easily create and manage on-call schedules and automate escalations, notify teammates via text, phone, email or Slack, and acknowledge or resolve alerts with one click. Calendars : Calendars give a holistic view into who is on call and allow engineers to easily view upcoming shifts and filter schedules by teams.

: Calendars give a holistic view into who is on call and allow engineers to easily view upcoming shifts and filter schedules by teams. Webhook-powered automation : Users can seamlessly receive webhook events from existing tools to auto-create incidents, trigger automation, and page on-call.

: Users can seamlessly receive webhook events from existing tools to auto-create incidents, trigger automation, and page on-call. Alert rules : This feature brings all alerts together from observability, monitoring, ticketing, and chat platforms, which is viewable from the Transposit user interface or Slack. It can also deduplicate alerts based on any criteria.

: This feature brings all alerts together from observability, monitoring, ticketing, and chat platforms, which is viewable from the Transposit user interface or Slack. It can also deduplicate alerts based on any criteria. Manage incidents from Slack: Users can centralize all alerts in a single channel by quickly creating incidents, notifying teammates, and triggering automations to investigate and remediate incidents.

Lamas observed, “Developing and creating automations is a challenging, overwhelming process for teams. We believe that automation should be implemented incrementally and our platform removes the intimidation and obstacles associated with initiating automation for incident management operations while streamlining the process to expand existing automations for users who are both familiar and unfamiliar with incident management.”

Transposit introduces dynamic usage-based pricing model for on-call

Transposit believes that companies should not have to worry about the price of adding each individual to their account, especially when it comes to incident management, where communication and collaboration are critical. The company provides a cost-effective alternative to competitors by providing a dynamic on-call pricing model, which is usage-based in contrast to the user-based pricing model competitors offer.

Transposit’s pricing model is based on the concept of “Responders” and “Viewers.” It enables companies to have unlimited “Viewers” — who can be added to on-call schedules and rotations — for no extra charge. If a “Viewer” is paged, they will be bumped up to a “Responder” role.

Customers are charged for the number of “Responder” seatholders in a given month. If a user hasn’t been paged within the last billing cycle, the number of users scales back down. This model is designed to fit the needs and budgets of organizations of any size.

Transposit’s AIOps capabilities automate incident workflows in seconds

Transposit’s AI technology allows users to automate operational tasks using natural language, modernizing and streamlining the process of building incident lifecycle workflows — all while keeping humans in charge. With the following AIOps capabilities, Transposit democratizes AI-powered automation, keeping it simple and accessible:

Actionable alerts to lower MTTR : From any alert, users can automatically create an incident, page on-call, and trigger automation to investigate and remediate incidents.

: From any alert, users can automatically create an incident, page on-call, and trigger automation to investigate and remediate incidents. Reduced noise and alert fatigue : Transposit can centralize alerts from all tools, deduplicate repetitive alerts, and customize routing rules based on their source and payload.

: Transposit can centralize alerts from all tools, deduplicate repetitive alerts, and customize routing rules based on their source and payload. AI-generated actions : Users can create almost infinite automation possibilities with AI-generated actions and easily modify them in the low-code builder.

: Users can create almost infinite automation possibilities with AI-generated actions and easily modify them in the low-code builder. AI-generated code actions : This enables users to ask AI to generate code in order to build an action through natural language processing.

: This enables users to ask AI to generate code in order to build an action through natural language processing. Automations in seconds: Users are able to extend the power of hundreds of integrations without having to wait for new automations to be built — they can now do this themselves easily and quickly.

“Rooted in our human-in-the-loop philosophy, we believe that technology should be an enabler for humans to do what is uniquely human — exercising judgment and problem-solving skills — and allowing technology to take on the burden of tedious work,” said Tina Huang, CTO of Transposit. “We’re taking this same approach with our AIOps capabilities by combining the strengths of AI and human expertise with human-in-the-loop AI. Our platform defers time-consuming tasks to AI and leaves humans responsible for giving the final stamp of approval and creating new automations using natural language processing.”