SeeMetrics releases customizable Cybersecurity Performance Boards

SeeMetrics launched its latest innovation: Customizable Cybersecurity Performance Boards. This product launch marks a significant milestone as it allows security leaders to communicate their desired narrative to different stakeholders and in the context that matters most to them.

This customization comes in two essential dimensions: Security leaders can now instantaneously create their own Cybersecurity Performance Boards, selecting from a library of ready-to-use metrics that align with their specific needs and goals.

Secondly, the customization extends to the metrics level as well, allowing leaders to set thresholds, filter business units, timeframes, asset types, geographic considerations and more in a dynamic way. These stack-derived metrics automatically analyze the relevant data and reflect performance in real-time.

The genesis of this customization feature can be traced back to the introduction of SeeMetrics’ Cybersecurity Performance Boards, spanning Vulnerability Management, Endpoint Protection, Identity Management, Mail Security, Security Awareness, and Incident Response.

The new customizable boards were created to help meet the diverse demands of CISOs, each armed with unique objectives and interests, in order to assist them in managing their operations and sharing different narratives with various stakeholders.

CISOs and security leaders are increasingly tasked with promptly addressing queries regarding performance, progress, and budget allocation. They require a centralized platform that consolidates, analyzes, and visualizes data from a multitude of operational security tools to communicate the state of operations to a range of different audiences – from security engineering, to management and executive teams.

They need to identify trending patterns, identify the critical gaps, and understand how these factors impact overall performance. While SeeMetrics has been delivering out-of-the-box metrics thus far, the maturation of the cybersecurity industry and the increasing interest in metrics necessitate a move towards full customization capabilities, enabling CISOs to measure precisely what aligns with their unique needs.

“When it comes to metrics, one size doesn’t fit all: each company has their own challenges, priorities and risk appetite, requiring them to filter and focus on their specific business context,” says Shay Haluba, CTO of SeeMetrics. “SeeMetrics now enables security leaders to easily customize their own metrics, empowering them to craft their own multidimensional security story by leveraging a foundation of out-of-the-box metrics and offering the option to mix and match, and coherently communicate the organization’s up-to-date security-stack performance on a regular basis.”

“From my personal experience as a CISO, we all need a direct means to efficiently manage cybersecurity operations and customize them to suit our specific requirements, enhancing our comprehension of our effectiveness. This will lead to more dynamic conversations and better prepared CISOs,” says Julie Tsai, former Roblox CISO and advisor to SeeMetrics. “Metrics undoubtedly facilitate this process, but the ability to customize metrics relevant to my team’s needs is a true game-changer.”