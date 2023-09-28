Swissbit releases N5200 Enterprise SSD

Swissbit is expanding its data center solutions portfolio with an SSD range for enterprise server and edge data center applications.

The N5200 Enterprise SSD combines reliability, durability, and scalability, making it the ideal choice for mission-critical applications. The new Swissbit Enterprise SSD is a particularly efficient storage solution that consumes up to 30% less power than other PCIe Gen4 SSDs while delivering up to twice the performance.

In addition, the product series offers a wide range of features essential for operation in modern enterprise environments, including hardware-based security features, advanced telemetry, OCP Cloud Specification 1.0, and Power Loss Protection (PLP). The N5200 range is Swissbit’s first SSD solution available in Enterprise and Data Center Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E1.S in addition to U.2. It is available in storage capacities from 1.92 to 7.68 TB.

“The launch of N5200 represents a key milestone in the expansion of our storage portfolio as our first Enterprise SSD. Alongside our broad range of storage solutions for industrial use on the one hand and high-performance data center SSDs on the other, it fits perfectly into our offering with its focus on demanding enterprise applications,” explains Roger Griesemer, General Manager Memory Solutions at Swissbit.

The N5200 SSD features a 4-lane PCIe and an NVMe 1.4 interface and offers sequential data rates of up to 7,000 MB/s read and 4,200 MB/s write. Random reads and writes reach up to 1.35 million IOPS and 450,000 IOPS, respectively. In terms of flash memory longevity, N5200 delivers endurance values of at least 1 DWPD (Drive Writes Per Day) measured against standardized workloads (JEDEC Enterprise Workload) over a 5-year period.

The Enterprise SSD also offers a wide range of crucial security features to ensure data confidentiality and protection against unauthorized access. These include hardware-based security features using TCG OPAL 2.01 and AES-256 encryption, Secure Boot, and Crypto Erase. In addition, N5200 features error correction and data protection mechanisms, supports up to 128 namespaces and delivers the highest level of data protection during power outages with Swissbit “powersafe”.

First Swissbit SSD in E1.S form factor

In addition to the U.2 (15 mm) format, the N5200 Enterprise SSD is also available in three compact E1.S form factor variations: 5.9 mm, 9.5 mm, and 15 mm. Compared to conventional m.2 SSD’s, E1.S provides greater space for flash packages and offers significant advantages in terms of thermal efficiency, space requirements and power consumption.

Furthermore, E1.S offers symmetrical package (9.5mm) and asymmetrical heatsink (15mm) variants that improve cooling and performance of vented server assemblies.

N5200 complies with the OCP Cloud Specification 1.0, as defined by the Open Compute Project (OCP) with the aim of improving data center efficiency, flexibility, and innovation. It contains guidelines and design templates for many types of data center infrastructure and components.

The N5200 Enterprise SSD is readily available in storage capacities of 1.92 TB, 3.84 TB and 7.68 TB.