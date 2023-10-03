Photos: Cybertech Europe 2023

The Cybertech Europe conference and exhibition takes place at La Nuvola Convention Center in Rome, and features the latest innovative solutions from dozens of companies and speakers, including senior government officials, C-level executives, and industry trailblazers from Europe and around the world.

Conference sessions cover various topics and touch upon different sectors – from security to logistics, through finance, education, and health. In addition, sector-specific special events explore the challenges and solutions for specified fields.

Here are a few photos from the event, featured vendors include: Armis, Atlantica, CrowdStrike, CyberGuru, DGS, F5 Networks, Fortinet, gamindo, IBM Security, KnowBe4, Leonardo, Lutech, NetWitness, Palo Alto Networks, Qualys, ScourNomad, SentinelOne, Sysdig, Telsy, Thales, Trend Micro, XM Cyber, Zscaler.