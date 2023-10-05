Okta AI helps companies responsibly innovate with AI

Okta announced Okta AI, a suite of AI-powered capabilities that empowers organizations to harness the power of AI to build better experiences and protect against cyberattacks.

Embedded across both Workforce Identity Cloud and Customer Identity Cloud, Okta AI powers real-time Identity actions using the latest AI models and Okta’s crowdsourced threat intelligence and Identity data. Okta has robust privacy and compliance teams to handle data ethically and in compliance with privacy regulations, responsibly accelerating innovation as the world’s most trusted Identity company.

As AI blurs the line between humans and machines, Identity is crucial to ensure we can securely connect people to technology,” said Todd McKinnon, CEO of Okta. “Today, the world’s largest brands and fast-growing AI companies rely on us to secure their organizations and their customers. Coupled with our relentless focus on securing the industry’s most sensitive data, we are uniquely positioned to help companies responsibly innovate with AI as the connective tissue across every layer of their technology stack.”

Okta AI is AI for Identity

According to Gartner, “By 2023, at least 35% of organizations will utilize generative AI as part of their identity fabric functions. These organizations will substantially improve user experience and efficiency of their IAM controls.”

Okta AI is a differentiated set of AI features and capabilities, embedded across both of Okta’s clouds. Powered by data from Okta’s ecosystem, Okta AI delivers real-time Identity actions for security, user experience, and app development. As the industry’s leading independent and neutral Identity company, Okta works closely with its legal and governance teams to establish clear guidelines for AI usage.

These include keeping customer personal data segregated, not using sensitive data, and regularly updating these guidelines to keep pace with emerging technologies. This approach enables companies to securely and responsibly innovate with Identity data while preserving user privacy. Okta AI is the latest step in Okta’s long-term vision to free everyone to safely use any technology.

For Workforce Identity, Okta AI will enable IT and security teams to optimize security policies and governance, simplify admin experiences, and automate threat detection with dynamic and data-driven risk assessment, both at login and throughout the user session – including the industry’s first real Universal Logout solution.

For Customer Identity, Okta AI will provide inline recommendations and actions for developers and digital teams to improve the sign-up flow, distinguish human users from automated bots, and build their apps faster.

Okta is excited to work with Google Cloud and its comprehensive AI platform, Vertex AI, on Okta AI. By combining Okta’s best-in-class Identity platform with enterprise-ready Generative AI from Google Cloud, the companies are accelerating AI innovation for Identity.

Availability

Capabilities with Okta AI will be embedded across both Okta Workforce Identity Cloud and Okta Customer Identity Cloud.

Availability for specific capabilities as follows: