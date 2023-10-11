Honeywell Cyber Watch identifies OT cyber threats

Honeywell launched Cyber Watch, an enterprise solution designed to help organizations better identify, mitigate and manage the latest OT cyber threats.

“Everyone from the plant manager to the CISO is a line of defense against the next cyberattack. No company wants to be a frontpage headline as the next victim of a ransomware attack. We know hackers are lurking – waiting for months or even years – to strike,” said Kevin Dehoff, CEO, Honeywell Connected Enterprise. “Our technology, supported by Honeywell’s deep domain experience in critical infrastructure, is designed to empower leaders and workers to stop an attack before it happens, from detection to remediation to response.”

According to findings from Forrester Research in 2023, almost three-quarters of organizations reported one or more data breaches in the past 12 months. Additionally, there has been a 140% year-over-year increase in attacks on industrial organizations.ii

“Understanding vulnerabilities and gaining insight at both the site and enterprise level will help enable faster and more informed decisions to better defend against cyberattacks, reduce potential downtime and create a safer environment for our employees,” said Chase Carpenter, Honeywell chief security officer.

Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity+ Suite is designed to uncover security weaknesses within an organization’s OT environment by providing specific insights into vulnerabilities, configuration issues and compliance gaps at both the site and enterprise level, with the objective of improving overall resiliency.