Yeti: Open, distributed, threat intelligence repository

Yeti serves as a unified platform to consolidate observables, indicators of compromise, TTPs, and threat-related knowledge. It enhances observables automatically, such as domain resolution and IP geolocation, saving you the effort.

With its user-friendly interface built on Bootstrap and a machine-friendly web API, Yeti ensures smooth interaction for both individuals and integrated tools.

Yeti allows you to:

Submit observables and estimate the nature of the threat.

Focus on a threat and quickly list all TTPs, observables, and associated malware.

Let responders skip the “Google the artifact” stage of incident response.

Let analysts focus on adding intelligence rather than worrying about machine-readable export formats.

Visualize relationship graphs between different threats.

This is done by:

Collecting and processing observables from various sources (MISP instances, malware trackers, XML feeds, JSON feeds).

Providing a web API to automate queries (think incident management platform) and enrichment (think malware sandbox).

Export the data in user-defined formats so that they can be ingested by third-party applications (think blocklists, SIEM).

Yeti is available for free on GitHub.