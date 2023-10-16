Zyxel Networks introduces 22Gbps WiFi 7 access point for MSPs and SMBs

Zyxel Networks launched its first WiFi 7 access point for managed service providers (MSPs) and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Zyxel’s WBE660S WiFi 7 BE22000 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point provides enterprise-grade technology, exceptional performance, and seamless cloud-based management and security to alleviate businesses’ most challenging WiFi issues.

Ideal for deployment in high-density areas such as offices, classrooms, and airports, WBE660S alleviates WiFi overcrowding, reduces congestion, and provides security protection.

The triple radio BE22000 architecture and utilization of the wider 320MHz channel available through WiFi 7 technology delivers speeds up to 22Gbps – up to five times faster than WiFi 6/6E solutions – ideal for high-bandwidth applications such as video streaming, broadcasting, online gaming, and VR/AR to ensure a seamless, latency-free experience.

The 10G uplink enables true 10GbE super broadband to unlock the full potential of WiFi 7 networks.

Benefits and features of WBE660S WiFi 7 BE22000 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point:

Unrivaled wireless performance – Designed around the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1220 Wi-Fi 7 Platform for seamless interoperability, WBE660S delivers robust computing power and ensures smooth, reliable connectivity in even the most demanding scenarios.

– Designed around the Qualcomm Networking Pro 1220 Wi-Fi 7 Platform for seamless interoperability, WBE660S delivers robust computing power and ensures smooth, reliable connectivity in even the most demanding scenarios. Zyxel smart antenna technology is a key differentiator – Three 4×4 Smart Antennas optimize WiFi performance by intelligently shaping antenna patterns to mitigate interference. Zyxel’s exclusive RF-first design incorporates Advanced RF Filter and Advanced Cellular Coexistence technologies to minimize interference from adjacent WiFi channels and 4G/5G mobile networks.

– Three 4×4 Smart Antennas optimize WiFi performance by intelligently shaping antenna patterns to mitigate interference. Zyxel’s exclusive RF-first design incorporates Advanced RF Filter and Advanced Cellular Coexistence technologies to minimize interference from adjacent WiFi channels and 4G/5G mobile networks. Cloud management – WBE660S harnesses the power and rapid deployment capabilities of Zyxel’s Nebula Cloud Networking Solution, making it easy to manage and secure a mission-critical, high-density network from anywhere with Internet access. WBE660S comes with a one-year Nebula Pro Pack license and includes enterprise-grade features enabling users to manage a complete network of Nebula-compatible access points, security firewalls, and switches, from a single screen.

– WBE660S harnesses the power and rapid deployment capabilities of Zyxel’s Nebula Cloud Networking Solution, making it easy to manage and secure a mission-critical, high-density network from anywhere with Internet access. WBE660S comes with a one-year Nebula Pro Pack license and includes enterprise-grade features enabling users to manage a complete network of Nebula-compatible access points, security firewalls, and switches, from a single screen. Robust security and troubleshooting features – Zyxel’s WiFi Aid automatically troubleshoots network access issues across the entire wireless client onboarding process. Connect & Protect Plus (CNP+) provides enhanced security against breaches at the access point, securing the wireless edge at the point where most user traffic enters the network.

– Zyxel’s WiFi Aid automatically troubleshoots network access issues across the entire wireless client onboarding process. Connect & Protect Plus (CNP+) provides enhanced security against breaches at the access point, securing the wireless edge at the point where most user traffic enters the network. Eco-friendly power option – In addition to PoE++, WBE660S can also be powered using USB Type-C, enabling users to leverage existing chargers as an eco-conscious alternative.

“The Qualcomm Networking Pro 1220 Platform delivers next-gen Wi-Fi 7 features today, features powerful computing, an architectural design built for challenging infrastructure environments,” said Ganesh Swaminathan, VP and GM, Wireless infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Through our continued collaboration with Zyxel, we are proud to offer a platform that is ideal for highly-congested enterprise, small-to-medium businesses and sets industry benchmarks for networking performance.”

“WBE660S is an ideal solution for MSPs and SMBs who face the challenge of providing fast, reliable WiFi connectivity in high-density environments and venues,” explained Shawn Rogers, Market Development Manager at Zyxel Networks. “The combination of enterprise-class performance, simple but powerful cloud-based management, and robust protection against cybersecurity threats, will usher in the next generation of connectivity for businesses of all sizes.”

Zyxel WBE660S BE22000 (WiFi 7) Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point carries a limited lifetime warranty and will be available in Q4 2023 through Zyxel authorized resellers and e-commerce partners.