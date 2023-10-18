Secure source code but vulnerable app: Tackle compiler-born vulnerabilities

In the pursuit of optimized performance, modern compilers employ sophisticated techniques, translating high-level source code into efficient, executable programs.

However, this advanced translation sometimes inadvertently weaves vulnerabilities into the fabric of the end product. Unbeknownst to many, these obscure threats can counteract safety measures and render a seemingly secure application vulnerable post-compilation.

In this webinar, you will learn:

Strategies to ensure security despite post-compilation vulnerabilities.

How to avoid a false sense of security while working with black boxes and third-party components.

Expert insights into analyzing binary code post-compilation to enhance security.

Why Attend?

Beyond the discussion, arm yourself with the know-how to ensure that applications remain robust and secure, notwithstanding compiler-induced vulnerabilities. Avoid legacy code issues and ensure the security of third-party components even without available source code. Embrace the wisdom to navigate these challenges effectively.

Speaker: Dan Chernov, DerScanner CEO

Join DerScanner and fortify your application security stance against compiler-induced vulnerabilities. Equip yourself with the tools, techniques, and knowledge to guard against unseen threats and ensure the integrity and security of your applications.