Resecurity partners with Spire Solutions to protect organizations in the MEA region

Resecurity announced a partnership with Spire Solutions, the Middle East & Africa region’s preferred security & data partner and leading value-added distributor.

The partnership is aimed at addressing the growing challenges of cybersecurity and will leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver a comprehensive solution.

By integrating Resecurity’s innovative threat intelligence and response capabilities with Spire Solutions’ proficiency in the regional market and the local threat landscape, the partnership aims to help organizations of all sizes protect themselves against the most advanced cyber threats.

“We are excited to collaborate with Spire Solutions to bring our advanced cybersecurity capabilities to a wider audience,” said Gene Yoo, the CEO of Resecurity. “Every business organization just has to be a step ahead of threat actors in this present dynamic threatscape. This cannot be achieved if they do not access top-notch solutions to achieve their cybersecurity objectives.”

The solutions offered by Resecurity will feature cutting-edge threat detection capabilities, advanced threat analysis and response, and a dedicated team of security experts who will be available 24/7 to offer support and guidance. Through this partnership, Spire Solutions and Resecurity will help realize this vision and contribute to a more secure digital ecosystem.

“Spire Solutions is proud to collaborate with Resecurity to offer first-class security solutions to our customers,” said Sanjeev Walia, the CEO of Spire Solutions. “By leveraging Resecurity’s cutting-edge threat intel and response capabilities with Spire’s experience that includes consultative and fusion approach, we can boldly assure our customers of a comprehensive solution that will enable them to stay ahead of the curve.”

Resecurity’s expertise enables it to assist organizations in Middle East & Africa (MEA) region in mitigating current and emerging cyber threats. Resecurity’s early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks allows organizations to develop a more secure digital environment and safeguard their sensitive data from theft and misuse.

Spire Solutions has exclusive distribution rights to some of the world’s best-known solution providers (OEMs), providing organizations in MEA access to top-of-the-line cybersecurity solutions. This gives these organizations the ability to remain up-to-date with the rapidly-evolving cybersecurity landscape, enhancing their capacity to secure their digital assets.