ABS Consulting and Dragos boost OT cybersecurity partnership for federal and commercial sectors

ABS Consulting and Dragos have expanded their strategic partnership to provide operational technology (OT) cybersecurity solutions, services and training to federal and commercial organizations.

This strategic partnership will build on the companies’ existing work together, further integrating Dragos’ OT cybersecurity technology with ABS Consulting’s OT risk management expertise to address the market-wide demand for a comprehensive, well-resourced approach to cyber defense.

“As cyber attacks on critical industries become more frequent and severe, securing the facilities and equipment that support our infrastructure is paramount to both business operations and community health and safety,” said Ryan Moody, President and CEO of ABS Group, ABS Consulting’s parent company.

“For far too long, operators have been digitalizing legacy equipment and expanding attack surfaces without tightening up their cybersecurity alongside it, and that approach can expose operations, reputations and communities to significant risk,” Moody added.

ABS Consulting and Dragos are already working together to support the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Maritime Security Risk Analysis Model (MSRAM). By working with the USCG and constituents, our teams are creating a near real-time cyber threat/intel tool that evaluates risk to the United States’ ports.

With 90% of the global economy depending on goods transported on ships in the maritime transportation system, protecting the ports of the United States is of the utmost importance.

“ABS Consulting is an important strategic partner in helping to safeguard critical infrastructure and this expanded partnership will allow our companies to help even more organizations faster,” said Robert M. Lee, CEO of Dragos.

“Amid an evolving threat landscape, tightening regulations and the widening cybersecurity talent gap, C-suite leaders are overwhelmed by the cybersecurity challenges industrial organizations, especially critical infrastructure, face. Expanding our strategic partnership with ABS Consulting will simplify the complicated task of securing both public and private infrastructure, helping to bring better protection within reach for more organizations,” Lee continued.

Through the expanded alliance, Dragos customers will have access to ABS Consulting’s industrial cybersecurity managed services and 24/7 Industrial Security Operations Center (ISOC) monitoring, cybersecurity assessments and consulting services designed to meet customer’s needs, as well as the company’s expertise in industrial risk management. In turn, ABS Consulting clients will get access to the Dragos Platform tailored specifically to OT environments.