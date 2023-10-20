NetSPI boosts phishing resilience with enhanced social engineering penetration testing

NetSPI unveiled enhancements to its social engineering penetration testing solutions to help organizations build resilience to modern-day phishing attacks. The updates bring a customized, contextual approach to social engineering testing and go beyond basic phishing campaigns to simulate advanced techniques such as device code and OAuth application phishing and capturing multi-factor authentication tokens.

NetSPI has identified opportunities to update its processes and tooling to create efficiencies, cost savings, and scalability. The phishing tests follow NetSPI’s platform driven, human delivered methodology, leveraging a combination of technology and manual testing to customize engagements and more accurately simulate adversaries based on business context.

All tests are managed and delivered in NetSPI’s Pentesting as a Service (PTaaS) platform, to provide a streamlined program management experience.

Social engineering remains one of the top ways adversaries gain access to environments and sensitive information. Phishing attempts are becoming more sophisticated and less recognizable. The use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) has redefined and reimagined traditional phishing attacks, creating widespread impact.

“Phishing remains a persistent threat to any organization. It is imperative for organizations to continuously evaluate their resiliency to phishing as adversaries continue to evolve and develop new, advanced techniques,” says Patrick Sayler, Director of Social Engineering at NetSPI.

“To better reflect the challenges our clients are facing today, we’ve updated our social engineering testing capabilities to deploy modern, advanced techniques that more accurately evaluate an organization’s defense against these attacks at a larger scale,” Sayler continued.